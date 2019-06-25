Level Sensors: Insights Into & Future of the World Market to 2024 - Focus on Magnetostrictive, Tuning-Fork, Hydrostatic, Capacitance, Conductivity, Ultrasonic, Radar-Microwave, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Level Sensors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Level Sensors in US$ Thousand by the following Types of Technology: Magnetostrictive, Tuning-Fork, Hydrostatic, Capacitance, Conductivity, Ultrasonic, Radar-Microwave, and Others.



The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

AMETEK Inc. (USA)

Ametek Drexelbrook (USA)

ANDERSON-NEGELE (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Gems Sensors & Controls (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

GF Piping Systems (Switzerland)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Magnetrol International Inc. (USA)

Magtrol, Inc. (USA)

Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SSI Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Turck Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sensors: An Introductory Prelude

Continuous Improvements to Benefit Sensor Technology

Level Sensors - A Review

Industries Rely on Level Sensors for Accurate Measurements

Improving Economy Drives Resurgence in Growth Momentum

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for Level Sensor Market

Eurozone Economic Perspective Favors Optimistic Outlook for Level Sensors Market

Outlook

Developing Markets Lend Traction

Ultrasonic Level Sensors - The Largest Technology Segment



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Ever Increasing Demand for Petroleum Products Drives Demand for Level Sensors in Petroleum Refineries

Petrochemical Capacity Expansion in Emerging Countries to Boost Market Growth

Growth in Chemical Industry to Boost Level Sensors Demand

Food & Beverage Industries - A Key End-Use Sector

Pulp and Paper Industries Adding to the Growth Prospects

Opportunities for Level Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector - A Review

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Augurs Well for the Level Sensors Market

Surging Demand for Electricity and Subsequent Rise in Electricity Generation Capacities Boosts Market Prospects for Level Sensors in Power Sector

Opportunity Indicators

Automotive Industry: Increasing Production Bodes Well for the Market

Military & Defense - A Key Application Area

Key Opportunity Indicator

Growth in Commercial Aerospace Industry Augurs Well for the Market

Opportunity Indicator

Wastewater Management - The Rapidly Growing End-Use Market

Water Desalination Provides Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Appliances to Drive Demand for Electronic Components

Healthcare Sector - Offering Exciting Opportunities

Product Related Trends

Non-Contact Level Sensors - Potential High Growth Segment

Ultrasonic Level Sensors - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Resolving Measurement Issues through Ultrasonic Level Sensors

Radar/Microwave Level Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Category

Magnetostrictive Level Sensors

Magnetostrictive Fuel Sensors - The Preferred Sensor for Fuel Level Measurement in Automobile & Light Aircraft Applications

Tuning Fork Level Sensors

Hydrostatic Level Sensors

Capacitance Level Sensors

Conductive Level Sensors

Technological Advancements Spearhead Growth

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Revolutionizes Sensor Efficiency & Dimensions

Introduction of NEMS Technology Enhances Level Sensors

Smart Level Sensors to Find Robust Demand in the Coming Years

Technology Integration Dominates New Market Trends

Solid State Liquid Level Sensor

Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role

e-Commerce and Sensor Distribution



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Level Sensors

Types of Level Sensors

Point Level Sensors

Continuous Level Sensors or Multi-Point Level Sensors

Level Sensors Classification by Contact

Contact Level Sensors

Non-Contact Level Sensors

Level Sensors Classification by Technology

Magnetostrictive Level Sensors

Magnetostrictive Level Transmitters

Tuning Fork Level Sensors

Vibrating Point Level Sensors

Segmented Sensors

Point Level Switches

Hydrostatic Pressure

Hydrostatic Pressure Level Sensors

Pressure-Type Instruments

Hydrostatic Level Transmitters

High Pressure Sensors

Bubblers

Capacitance

Capacitance Level Sensors/Radio Frequency (RF) Sensors

Capacitance Level Transmitters

Capacitance Probes

Frost-Proof and Water-Proof Sensors

Conductive (Electrode-Based) Level Sensors

Ultrasonic Level Sensors/Sonic Sensors

Ultrasonic Level Transmitters

Radar/Microwave

Radar/Microwave Level Sensors

Radar Level Transmitters

Guided Wave Radar (GWR)

Other Level Sensors

Optical Interface Point Level Sensors

Laser Level Transmitters

Nuclear Level Sensors

Tape Float

Resistance Tapes

Float-Type Sensors

Magnetic and Mechanical Float Level Sensors

Pneumatic Level Sensors

Rotating Paddle Level Sensors

Tank Level Sensors

Resistive Chain Level Sensors

Submersible Waste Water Level Sensors

WL450 High Accuracy Submersible Water Level Transmitter

WL430 Wastewater Level Sensor

WL400 Water Level Sensor

Semi-Flexible Sensors

Open LN2 Bath Food Freezing Sensors

Oil Sensors

Capacitive Level Sensors

High Flow Rate Sensors

Flow-Thru Style Sensors



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competitive Scenario in Sensors Market - A Review

Competition

Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend

After Sales Technical & Customer Services: An Emerging Strategy



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Launches

Standex Electronics Unveils Hall Effect Level Sensing Solutions

Anderson-Negele Introduces D3 Differential Pressure Level Transmitter

Carlo Gavazzi Launches New CD34 Series Liquid Level Capacitive Sensors

Turck Releases Ultrasonic Sensor with IO-Link Technology

Chirp Launches CH-101 and CH-201 Ultrasonic ToF Sensors

Monnit Releases ALTA Wireless Ultrasonic Sensors

Transducers USA Introduces Custom Ultrasonic Sensors

Anderson-Negele Introduces L3 Pressure and Level Sensor

Reventec Develops Oil Level Sensor for Le Mans Prototype Race Car Engine



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Siemens to Acquire Enlighted

TDK to Acquire Chirp Microsystems

Royce Water Technologies Acquires Anadex Labs AQUAMETA



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Category



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

US Sensors Market Overview

Stringent Government Regulations to Drive Demand for Level Sensors in Wastewater Management

Level Sensor Manufacturers Witness Growing Competition from Low Cost Asian Manufacturers

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of the Canadian Sensor Market

Opportunities for Level Sensors

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Role of Government and Authorities in Strengthening Sensor Technology

Academic Institutions Supporting Sensor R&D

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

European Sensors Market - A Review

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

German Sensor Market - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of Sensors Market in UK

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Sensors Market

Role of Government and Regulatory Authorities in Strengthening Sensors Market in the Region

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Look into the Chinese Sensors Market

Booming Industrial Processing/Manufacturing Activity to Drive Huge Demand for Level Sensors in China

Chinese Level Sensor Manufacturers to Present Tough Competition to Global Leaders

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Snapshot of Indian Level Sensors Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis



7.5.4 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)

The United States (84)

Canada (1)

Japan (5)

Europe (41) France (2) Germany (18) The United Kingdom (12) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

Middle East (1)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edxj1m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gas and Chemical Sensors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.