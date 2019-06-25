Level Sensors: Insights Into & Future of the World Market to 2024 - Focus on Magnetostrictive, Tuning-Fork, Hydrostatic, Capacitance, Conductivity, Ultrasonic, Radar-Microwave, and Others
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Level Sensors in US$ Thousand by the following Types of Technology: Magnetostrictive, Tuning-Fork, Hydrostatic, Capacitance, Conductivity, Ultrasonic, Radar-Microwave, and Others.
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- AMETEK Inc. (USA)
- Ametek Drexelbrook (USA)
- ANDERSON-NEGELE (Germany)
- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
- Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)
- Gems Sensors & Controls (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- GF Piping Systems (Switzerland)
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Magnetrol International Inc. (USA)
- Magtrol, Inc. (USA)
- Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- SSI Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Turck Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sensors: An Introductory Prelude
Continuous Improvements to Benefit Sensor Technology
Level Sensors - A Review
Industries Rely on Level Sensors for Accurate Measurements
Improving Economy Drives Resurgence in Growth Momentum
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for Level Sensor Market
Eurozone Economic Perspective Favors Optimistic Outlook for Level Sensors Market
Outlook
Developing Markets Lend Traction
Ultrasonic Level Sensors - The Largest Technology Segment
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Ever Increasing Demand for Petroleum Products Drives Demand for Level Sensors in Petroleum Refineries
Petrochemical Capacity Expansion in Emerging Countries to Boost Market Growth
Growth in Chemical Industry to Boost Level Sensors Demand
Food & Beverage Industries - A Key End-Use Sector
Pulp and Paper Industries Adding to the Growth Prospects
Opportunities for Level Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector - A Review
Booming Shale Gas Extraction Augurs Well for the Level Sensors Market
Surging Demand for Electricity and Subsequent Rise in Electricity Generation Capacities Boosts Market Prospects for Level Sensors in Power Sector
Opportunity Indicators
Automotive Industry: Increasing Production Bodes Well for the Market
Military & Defense - A Key Application Area
Key Opportunity Indicator
Growth in Commercial Aerospace Industry Augurs Well for the Market
Opportunity Indicator
Wastewater Management - The Rapidly Growing End-Use Market
Water Desalination Provides Lucrative Opportunities
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Appliances to Drive Demand for Electronic Components
Healthcare Sector - Offering Exciting Opportunities
Product Related Trends
Non-Contact Level Sensors - Potential High Growth Segment
Ultrasonic Level Sensors - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Resolving Measurement Issues through Ultrasonic Level Sensors
Radar/Microwave Level Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Category
Magnetostrictive Level Sensors
Magnetostrictive Fuel Sensors - The Preferred Sensor for Fuel Level Measurement in Automobile & Light Aircraft Applications
Tuning Fork Level Sensors
Hydrostatic Level Sensors
Capacitance Level Sensors
Conductive Level Sensors
Technological Advancements Spearhead Growth
Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Revolutionizes Sensor Efficiency & Dimensions
Introduction of NEMS Technology Enhances Level Sensors
Smart Level Sensors to Find Robust Demand in the Coming Years
Technology Integration Dominates New Market Trends
Solid State Liquid Level Sensor
Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role
e-Commerce and Sensor Distribution
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Level Sensors
Types of Level Sensors
Point Level Sensors
Continuous Level Sensors or Multi-Point Level Sensors
Level Sensors Classification by Contact
Contact Level Sensors
Non-Contact Level Sensors
Level Sensors Classification by Technology
Magnetostrictive Level Sensors
Magnetostrictive Level Transmitters
Tuning Fork Level Sensors
Vibrating Point Level Sensors
Segmented Sensors
Point Level Switches
Hydrostatic Pressure
Hydrostatic Pressure Level Sensors
Pressure-Type Instruments
Hydrostatic Level Transmitters
High Pressure Sensors
Bubblers
Capacitance
Capacitance Level Sensors/Radio Frequency (RF) Sensors
Capacitance Level Transmitters
Capacitance Probes
Frost-Proof and Water-Proof Sensors
Conductive (Electrode-Based) Level Sensors
Ultrasonic Level Sensors/Sonic Sensors
Ultrasonic Level Transmitters
Radar/Microwave
Radar/Microwave Level Sensors
Radar Level Transmitters
Guided Wave Radar (GWR)
Other Level Sensors
Optical Interface Point Level Sensors
Laser Level Transmitters
Nuclear Level Sensors
Tape Float
Resistance Tapes
Float-Type Sensors
Magnetic and Mechanical Float Level Sensors
Pneumatic Level Sensors
Rotating Paddle Level Sensors
Tank Level Sensors
Resistive Chain Level Sensors
Submersible Waste Water Level Sensors
WL450 High Accuracy Submersible Water Level Transmitter
WL430 Wastewater Level Sensor
WL400 Water Level Sensor
Semi-Flexible Sensors
Open LN2 Bath Food Freezing Sensors
Oil Sensors
Capacitive Level Sensors
High Flow Rate Sensors
Flow-Thru Style Sensors
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competitive Scenario in Sensors Market - A Review
Competition
Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend
After Sales Technical & Customer Services: An Emerging Strategy
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Launches
Standex Electronics Unveils Hall Effect Level Sensing Solutions
Anderson-Negele Introduces D3 Differential Pressure Level Transmitter
Carlo Gavazzi Launches New CD34 Series Liquid Level Capacitive Sensors
Turck Releases Ultrasonic Sensor with IO-Link Technology
Chirp Launches CH-101 and CH-201 Ultrasonic ToF Sensors
Monnit Releases ALTA Wireless Ultrasonic Sensors
Transducers USA Introduces Custom Ultrasonic Sensors
Anderson-Negele Introduces L3 Pressure and Level Sensor
Reventec Develops Oil Level Sensor for Le Mans Prototype Race Car Engine
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Siemens to Acquire Enlighted
TDK to Acquire Chirp Microsystems
Royce Water Technologies Acquires Anadex Labs AQUAMETA
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Category
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
US Sensors Market Overview
Stringent Government Regulations to Drive Demand for Level Sensors in Wastewater Management
Level Sensor Manufacturers Witness Growing Competition from Low Cost Asian Manufacturers
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of the Canadian Sensor Market
Opportunities for Level Sensors
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Role of Government and Authorities in Strengthening Sensor Technology
Academic Institutions Supporting Sensor R&D
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
European Sensors Market - A Review
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
German Sensor Market - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of Sensors Market in UK
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Sensors Market
Role of Government and Regulatory Authorities in Strengthening Sensors Market in the Region
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Look into the Chinese Sensors Market
Booming Industrial Processing/Manufacturing Activity to Drive Huge Demand for Level Sensors in China
Chinese Level Sensor Manufacturers to Present Tough Competition to Global Leaders
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Snapshot of Indian Level Sensors Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
7.5.4 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)
- The United States (84)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (41)
- France (2)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
