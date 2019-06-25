Agenda released for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and Active Protection Systems Focus Day 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

SMi reports: Agenda just released for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group have just released the agenda for the 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and Active Protection Systems focus day taking place between the 12th and 14th November 2019.Visit the website and download a copy with a detailed programme full of senior military leaders from the UK, US, Israel, Australia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Norway, Turkey and more, plus industry experts from Leonardo, Pearson Engineering, ST Engineering Land Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems UK and more!As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2019 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, and commanders from the military, and senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and their personnel.NEW TOPICS FOR 2019• ‘Precise Timing as a Survivability Factor’ – presented by the UK MoD• Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems for armoured vehicles• Brand new British Military armoured vehicle programme updates• New nations: Czech Republic, Australia and Sweden• Romanian Active Protection Systems updates• New Industry perspectivesNEW 2019 MILITARY SPEAKERS:Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL, UK MoD will present Enhancing Future British Army Vehicle Survivability.Senior Representative, Directorate Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Australian Army will present Land 400/907 and Survivability Concepts for the Australian Armed Forces.Lieutenant Colonel Jan Kerdik, Deputy Commander 7th Armoured Brigade, Czech MoD will present Survivability Concepts of the Czech Mechanised Modernisation Programmes.Lieutenant Colonel Richard Craig, SO1 Coherence, Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army will present Future British Army Robotics and Autonomous Systems for Armoured Vehicles.Captain Magnus Swadding, 2iC Technical Manager CV90 Swedish, Land Warfare Centre, Swedish Armed Forces will present Experiences of the Swedish CV 90 from a user’s perspective.Download the brochure for the full agenda, and to find out what else to expect at the conference at www.favsurvivability.com/einpress For those who would like to register for the conference, there’s an early bird discount of £300 that will expire on the 28th June 2019, secure your place at www.favsurvivability.com/einpress Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: KME & Pearson EngineeringAPS Focus Day: 12th November 2019Conference: 13th – 14th November 2019London, UK---ENDS---For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.