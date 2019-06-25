Additive Manufacturing for Series Production has High Adoption Potential in the Automotive & Aerospace Industries, 2019 Report
This study analyses the recent breakthroughs in 3D printing that accommodate series production which helps manufacturers to solve problems by reducing cost, space, and equipment while meeting end-user needs. The research also focuses on industries that will be impacted most in the advancement of 3D technology for series production. The impact on industries, key players, challenges in the adoption of technologies is highlighted in this research.
Additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly integrated into various industries due to its ability to produce items of complex shape and geometry, to eliminate the need for expensive manufacturing tools, and its energy-efficient features. Manufacturers are looking to adopt additive manufacturing for series production. Series production is distinct from mass production, although both involve large volume manufacturing. Unlike mass production, series production does not have continuous production. The features of a product in series production are distinct in each of the batches. Additive manufacturing in series production allows manufacturers to use 3D printing to build parts with similar features in batch size or in high volume.
However, additive manufacturing typically builds parts layer by layer, thus takes a long time to manufacture parts. In order to accommodate batch production in additive manufacturing, companies and universities have taken the initiative to achieve breakthroughs in additive manufacturing to find the technique for large scale or series production.
Key topics covered in the study:
- The key drivers of the innovations in additive manufacturing focusing on series production
- Impact on sectors with a further emphasis in automotive and aerospace Sectors
- Notable innovations of additive manufacturing for series production
- The technology landscape of additive manufacturing for series production
- Key players in additive manufacturing for series production
- Notable merger and acquisition, and funding in additive manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Research Scope
- Technical Insights - Research Process and Methodology
- Key Findings
ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING- TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- Selective Laser Sintering /Direct Metal Laser Sintering Technology Readiness for Series Production
- Fused Deposition Modelling Technology Overview for Manufacturing Applications
- Stereolithography (SLA) Technology Readiness and Advantages for Series Production
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology Overview and Impact Across Industries
OUTLOOK - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGIES FOR SERIES PRODUCTION
- Key Drivers - Additive Manufacturing For Series Production
- Advancements Impacting 3D Printing For Series Production
- Key Stakeholders - 3D Printing in Series Production
- Impact on Industries due to Series Production of 3DP
- Impact on Sectors - Viewpoint
3D PRINTING FOR SERIES PRODUCTION - AUTOMOTIVE & AEROSPACE INDUSTRY
- Factors Influencing 3DP Application for Series Production in Automotive Industry
- Current Applications of 3DP for Series Manufacturing in Automotive Industry
- Factors Influencing 3DP Application for Series Production in Aerospace Industry
- Current Applications of 3DP for Series Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry
PROSPECTS OF 3D PRINTING FOR SERIES PRODUCTION
- An Outlook of Metal 3P Printing for Series Production
- Challenges in Adopting Additive Manufacturing in Series Production
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions
- Notable Joint Collaborations and Partnerships
- Funding for 3D Printing for Series Production
TECHNOLOGY IMPACT ASSESSMENT
- AHP Tree-Evaluation of AM Technologies for Series Production
- AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation
- AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation
- AHP: Alternatives for the 3DP Series Production
FUTURE ROADMAP & STRATEGIC INSIGHTS
- 3D Printing For Series Production By 2023
- Strategic Insights
KEY PATENTS & CONTACTS
- Key Patents in 3D Printing
- Key Contacts
- Legal Disclaimer
