Additive Manufacturing for Series Production has High Adoption Potential in the Automotive & Aerospace Industries, 2019 Report

This study analyses the recent breakthroughs in 3D printing that accommodate series production which helps manufacturers to solve problems by reducing cost, space, and equipment while meeting end-user needs. The research also focuses on industries that will be impacted most in the advancement of 3D technology for series production. The impact on industries, key players, challenges in the adoption of technologies is highlighted in this research.



Additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly integrated into various industries due to its ability to produce items of complex shape and geometry, to eliminate the need for expensive manufacturing tools, and its energy-efficient features. Manufacturers are looking to adopt additive manufacturing for series production. Series production is distinct from mass production, although both involve large volume manufacturing. Unlike mass production, series production does not have continuous production. The features of a product in series production are distinct in each of the batches. Additive manufacturing in series production allows manufacturers to use 3D printing to build parts with similar features in batch size or in high volume.



However, additive manufacturing typically builds parts layer by layer, thus takes a long time to manufacture parts. In order to accommodate batch production in additive manufacturing, companies and universities have taken the initiative to achieve breakthroughs in additive manufacturing to find the technique for large scale or series production.



Key topics covered in the study:

The key drivers of the innovations in additive manufacturing focusing on series production

Impact on sectors with a further emphasis in automotive and aerospace Sectors

Notable innovations of additive manufacturing for series production

The technology landscape of additive manufacturing for series production

Key players in additive manufacturing for series production

Notable merger and acquisition, and funding in additive manufacturing

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Research Scope

Technical Insights - Research Process and Methodology

Key Findings

ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING- TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Selective Laser Sintering /Direct Metal Laser Sintering Technology Readiness for Series Production

Fused Deposition Modelling Technology Overview for Manufacturing Applications

Stereolithography (SLA) Technology Readiness and Advantages for Series Production

Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology Overview and Impact Across Industries

OUTLOOK - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGIES FOR SERIES PRODUCTION

Key Drivers - Additive Manufacturing For Series Production

Advancements Impacting 3D Printing For Series Production

Key Stakeholders - 3D Printing in Series Production

Impact on Industries due to Series Production of 3DP

Impact on Sectors - Viewpoint

3D PRINTING FOR SERIES PRODUCTION - AUTOMOTIVE & AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

Factors Influencing 3DP Application for Series Production in Automotive Industry

Current Applications of 3DP for Series Manufacturing in Automotive Industry

Factors Influencing 3DP Application for Series Production in Aerospace Industry

Current Applications of 3DP for Series Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry

PROSPECTS OF 3D PRINTING FOR SERIES PRODUCTION

An Outlook of Metal 3P Printing for Series Production

Challenges in Adopting Additive Manufacturing in Series Production

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions

Notable Joint Collaborations and Partnerships

Funding for 3D Printing for Series Production

TECHNOLOGY IMPACT ASSESSMENT

AHP Tree-Evaluation of AM Technologies for Series Production

AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation

AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation

AHP: Alternatives for the 3DP Series Production

FUTURE ROADMAP & STRATEGIC INSIGHTS

3D Printing For Series Production By 2023

Strategic Insights

KEY PATENTS & CONTACTS

Key Patents in 3D Printing

Key Contacts

