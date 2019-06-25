Virtual Reality (VR) Market Analysis (2015-2019) & Forecast to 2024 in Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, and More
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality (VR): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand.
The global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Aerospace
- Others
The report profiles 126 companies including many key and niche players such as:
VR Hardware Manufacturers
- Barco N.V (Belgium)
- EON Reality Inc. (USA)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
- Immersive Robotics (Australia)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Kopin Corporation, Inc. (USA)
- Leap Motion, Inc. (USA)
- Lenovo (China)
- MindMaze Holding SA (Switzerland)
- Oculus VR, LLC (USA)
- Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co., LTD
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea)
- Sensics, Inc. (USA)
- Sixense Enterprises Inc. (USA)
- Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)
- StarVR Corporation (Taiwan)
- Varjo Technologies (Finland)
- Virtalis Limited (UK)
- VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)
- VRgineers, Inc (Czech Republic)
- WorldViz (USA)
VR Software Developers (Includes Software Tools for VR Content, VR Video Capture, and VR App Developers)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)
- AppReal-VR (Israel)
- Cubicle Ninjas (USA)
- Crytek GmbH (Germany)
- Epic Games, Inc. (USA)
- Erminesoft (USA)
- Firsthand Technology Inc. (USA)
- Hyperlink Infosystem (India)
- Jaunt, Inc. (USA)
- NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
- Pixvana, Inc. (USA)
- Unigine Corp. (Russia)
- Unity Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Age of Digital Immersion: The Foundation for the Growing Business Interest in Virtual Reality
The First Wave of VR Unleashes the Power of VR as a Training, Simulation & Gaming Tool
The Second Wave of VR Will Unleash VR as a Communication System/Interface
From a Fictional Concept to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, the VR Market is Ripe for the Picking
Investments Scenario: Venture Capitalists Get Ready to Surf the Giant VR Wave
A Peek Into Active AR & VR Investors & the Companies Funded by Them
Crowdfunding, Emerges as the New Way Forward
Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Virtual Reality
VR Value Chain Participants
The Rise & Fall of Mobile VR: The Insider Story of Why Consumer VR is Falling
The Rise of VR Arcades: The Last Ditch Attempt to Revive the Consumer Gaming Market
Non-Consumer Applications: The Future of VR
Value of VR in Advertising Rises InSync With the Importance of Immersive & Interactive Visualization in Digital Marketing
Enterprise Sector to Mobilize a Sizable Chunk of Growth in the VR Market
Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Hide a Goldmine of Opportunities for VR
Backed by the Promise of Adding Value in Care, VR in Healthcare Poised for Rapid Growth in a Rapidly Transforming Value Based Healthcare System
VR Ready for Fishing Opportunities in the US$1.5 Trillion Aerospace Industry
VR's Room-Scale Immersive Experience to Revolutionize Real Estate and Architecture
Educational VR Experiences to Complement Traditional Teaching Methods
VR Technology Promotes Immersive and Cost-effective Simulation Based Training
Future of VR Lies in the Hardware Design: A Review
A Peek Into the Latest Headset Innovations in the Market
HTC Vive Pros Features Improved Visual Fidelity and Room Scale Experience to Attract Enterprise Users
Upgrades Propel Affordable Oculus Rift and Sony PSVR to Compete With HTC Vive in Immersive Gameplay
Standalone VR Headsets Promote Untethered VR Experience: Oculus Go Stands Out Among Pricier Competitors
Pimax 8K VR Premium Headset Provides Widest FOV to Increase Immersive Effect
Increased Focus on Innovations in Mobile VR Headsets in a Bid to Battle the Threat of Standalone VR Headsets
Innovations in VR Accessories to Enhance Immersive Experience
VR Content/Apps Rise in Significance On Par With Hardware to Influence the Commercial Success of VR Technology
List of Leading VR Apps Classified by End Use Application
Convergence of VR & AR Into Mixed Reality to be the Bold New Future
Issues & Challenges
Yet to be Resolved Technology Issues - A Major Concern
Low Resolution of HMDs
Performance Issues from Display Latency of VR Devices
Massive Size of HMDs
Non-Compatibility with Other Devices
Need for Systems with High End Configuration & its Cost Implications
Maintaining Consistent Video Quality - A Major Technology Challenge
Data Storage - A Critical But Often Ignored VR Function
Despite Emergence of New Relatively Inexpensive Model - Cost Continues to Remain a Major Issue
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Virtual Reality - Introduction
Types of Virtual Reality
Fully Immersive
Non-Immersive
Collaborative
Web-Based
Virtual Reality Solutions
Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
Immersive Rooms
Sensory Gloves
Wands
Applications of virtual reality
Games and Entertainment
Medicine
Industrial Design and Architecture
Education
Scientific Visualization
Tracing the Evolutionary Path of Virtual Reality
Research Work on VR Concepts Traces Back to 1950s
1980s & the 90s - Early Commercialization Efforts
Into the 21st Century - Product Developments for Achieving Commercial Viability
Development of Prototype Oculus Rift HMD in 2012 - A Major Breakthrough in VR
More Device Prototypes Come Up in 2014
Companies Keep Up the Tempo with New Product Developments in 2015
Samsung Gear VR Makes Commercial Entry - The First Modern Day Commercial VR Device in the Market
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Product Launches
Cybershoes Introduces VR Accessory Cybershoes
Qualcomm Releases New VR Development Kit
Kopin Unveils AR, VR and Mobile Entertainment Headsets
HTC Unveils Vive Pro VR Headset
Raymond Launches VR Simulator
VirtaMed Launches ArthroS Ankle Simulator
Sensics Launches New VR Headset
Kopin and Goertek Unveils New Reference Design - Elf VR
Qualcomm Introduces New VRDK for Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
Kopin Introduces Vista VR Series of Micro Displays for VR Market Applications
Sony and Oculus Set to Introduce VR Device Platforms
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Biome Grow to Acquire Weed VR
McLaren Partners with HTC for VR Technology Usage
ValueSetters Acquires SpaceoutVR
Rogue Initiative Enters into Partnership with Emblematic Group
Snap Acquires PlayCanvas
Walmart Acquires Spatialand
ART Partners with Sensics for Content and Development Tools
Apple Acquires Vrvana
AECOM Signs a MOU with HTC to Develop VR Technology
Intel and Turner Sports Enter into a Multiyear Partnership to Deliver Live Content
Microsoft Acquires AltspaceVR
UTC to Acquire Rockwell Collins
ALPINA Acquires Virtalis
MelodyVR Partners with Microsoft for MelodyVR's app
Samsung Enters into Partnership with MLB for VR Solutions
Nokia and Technicolor Announces a Virtual Reality Partnership
Samsung Announces VR Partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation
Google Partners with HTC and Lenovo for VR Headsets
Qualcomm Collaborates with Google to Develop VR Headset
Nokia Announces VR Technology Agreement with The Walt Disney Studios
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
6.2 Canada
6.3 Japan
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 France
6.4.2 Germany
6.4.3 Italy
6.4.4 United Kingdom
6.4.5 Rest of Europe
6.5 Asia-Pacific
6.6 Rest of World
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled:126 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 131)
- The United States (73)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (32)
- France (6)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja6o4k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Virtual and Augmented Reality
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.