Virtual Reality (VR) Market Analysis (2015-2019) & Forecast to 2024 in Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, and More

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand.



The global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:



Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

The report profiles 126 companies including many key and niche players such as:



VR Hardware Manufacturers

Barco N.V (Belgium)

EON Reality Inc. (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Immersive Robotics (Australia)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Kopin Corporation, Inc. (USA)

Leap Motion, Inc. (USA)

Lenovo (China)

MindMaze Holding SA (Switzerland)

Oculus VR, LLC (USA)

Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co., LTD

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea)

Sensics, Inc. (USA)

Sixense Enterprises Inc. (USA)

Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)

StarVR Corporation (Taiwan)

Varjo Technologies (Finland)

Virtalis Limited (UK)

VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)

VRgineers, Inc (Czech Republic)

WorldViz (USA)

VR Software Developers (Includes Software Tools for VR Content, VR Video Capture, and VR App Developers)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)

AppReal-VR (Israel)

Cubicle Ninjas (USA)

Crytek GmbH (Germany)

Epic Games, Inc. (USA)

Erminesoft (USA)

Firsthand Technology Inc. (USA)

Hyperlink Infosystem (India)

Jaunt, Inc. (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

Pixvana, Inc. (USA)

Unigine Corp. (Russia)

Unity Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Age of Digital Immersion: The Foundation for the Growing Business Interest in Virtual Reality

The First Wave of VR Unleashes the Power of VR as a Training, Simulation & Gaming Tool

The Second Wave of VR Will Unleash VR as a Communication System/Interface

From a Fictional Concept to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, the VR Market is Ripe for the Picking

Investments Scenario: Venture Capitalists Get Ready to Surf the Giant VR Wave

A Peek Into Active AR & VR Investors & the Companies Funded by Them

Crowdfunding, Emerges as the New Way Forward

Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Virtual Reality

VR Value Chain Participants

The Rise & Fall of Mobile VR: The Insider Story of Why Consumer VR is Falling

The Rise of VR Arcades: The Last Ditch Attempt to Revive the Consumer Gaming Market

Non-Consumer Applications: The Future of VR

Value of VR in Advertising Rises InSync With the Importance of Immersive & Interactive Visualization in Digital Marketing

Enterprise Sector to Mobilize a Sizable Chunk of Growth in the VR Market

Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Hide a Goldmine of Opportunities for VR

Backed by the Promise of Adding Value in Care, VR in Healthcare Poised for Rapid Growth in a Rapidly Transforming Value Based Healthcare System

VR Ready for Fishing Opportunities in the US$1.5 Trillion Aerospace Industry

VR's Room-Scale Immersive Experience to Revolutionize Real Estate and Architecture

Educational VR Experiences to Complement Traditional Teaching Methods

VR Technology Promotes Immersive and Cost-effective Simulation Based Training

Future of VR Lies in the Hardware Design: A Review

A Peek Into the Latest Headset Innovations in the Market

HTC Vive Pros Features Improved Visual Fidelity and Room Scale Experience to Attract Enterprise Users

Upgrades Propel Affordable Oculus Rift and Sony PSVR to Compete With HTC Vive in Immersive Gameplay

Standalone VR Headsets Promote Untethered VR Experience: Oculus Go Stands Out Among Pricier Competitors

Pimax 8K VR Premium Headset Provides Widest FOV to Increase Immersive Effect

Increased Focus on Innovations in Mobile VR Headsets in a Bid to Battle the Threat of Standalone VR Headsets

Innovations in VR Accessories to Enhance Immersive Experience

VR Content/Apps Rise in Significance On Par With Hardware to Influence the Commercial Success of VR Technology

List of Leading VR Apps Classified by End Use Application

Convergence of VR & AR Into Mixed Reality to be the Bold New Future

Issues & Challenges

Yet to be Resolved Technology Issues - A Major Concern

Low Resolution of HMDs

Performance Issues from Display Latency of VR Devices

Massive Size of HMDs

Non-Compatibility with Other Devices

Need for Systems with High End Configuration & its Cost Implications

Maintaining Consistent Video Quality - A Major Technology Challenge

Data Storage - A Critical But Often Ignored VR Function

Despite Emergence of New Relatively Inexpensive Model - Cost Continues to Remain a Major Issue

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Virtual Reality - Introduction

Types of Virtual Reality

Fully Immersive

Non-Immersive

Collaborative

Web-Based

Virtual Reality Solutions

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Immersive Rooms

Sensory Gloves

Wands

Applications of virtual reality

Games and Entertainment

Medicine

Industrial Design and Architecture

Education

Scientific Visualization

Tracing the Evolutionary Path of Virtual Reality

Research Work on VR Concepts Traces Back to 1950s

1980s & the 90s - Early Commercialization Efforts

Into the 21st Century - Product Developments for Achieving Commercial Viability

Development of Prototype Oculus Rift HMD in 2012 - A Major Breakthrough in VR

More Device Prototypes Come Up in 2014

Companies Keep Up the Tempo with New Product Developments in 2015

Samsung Gear VR Makes Commercial Entry - The First Modern Day Commercial VR Device in the Market



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Product Launches

Cybershoes Introduces VR Accessory Cybershoes

Qualcomm Releases New VR Development Kit

Kopin Unveils AR, VR and Mobile Entertainment Headsets

HTC Unveils Vive Pro VR Headset

Raymond Launches VR Simulator

VirtaMed Launches ArthroS Ankle Simulator

Sensics Launches New VR Headset

Kopin and Goertek Unveils New Reference Design - Elf VR

Qualcomm Introduces New VRDK for Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

Kopin Introduces Vista VR Series of Micro Displays for VR Market Applications

Sony and Oculus Set to Introduce VR Device Platforms



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Biome Grow to Acquire Weed VR

McLaren Partners with HTC for VR Technology Usage

ValueSetters Acquires SpaceoutVR

Rogue Initiative Enters into Partnership with Emblematic Group

Snap Acquires PlayCanvas

Walmart Acquires Spatialand

ART Partners with Sensics for Content and Development Tools

Apple Acquires Vrvana

AECOM Signs a MOU with HTC to Develop VR Technology

Intel and Turner Sports Enter into a Multiyear Partnership to Deliver Live Content

Microsoft Acquires AltspaceVR

UTC to Acquire Rockwell Collins

ALPINA Acquires Virtalis

MelodyVR Partners with Microsoft for MelodyVR's app

Samsung Enters into Partnership with MLB for VR Solutions

Nokia and Technicolor Announces a Virtual Reality Partnership

Samsung Announces VR Partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation

Google Partners with HTC and Lenovo for VR Headsets

Qualcomm Collaborates with Google to Develop VR Headset

Nokia Announces VR Technology Agreement with The Walt Disney Studios



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States



6.2 Canada



6.3 Japan



6.4 Europe

6.4.1 France

6.4.2 Germany

6.4.3 Italy

6.4.4 United Kingdom

6.4.5 Rest of Europe



6.5 Asia-Pacific



6.6 Rest of World



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled:126 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 131)

The United States (73)

Canada (5)

Japan (4)

Europe (32) France (6) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (3) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (17)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja6o4k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

