The Construction Market in Asia-Pacific to 2023: Set to Witness Infrastructure & Construction Boom

Asia Pacific is set to witness infrastructure and construction boom in the coming five years with healthy spread of projects shared between residential, industrial and infrastructural categories.



Government intervention in the region along with increasing urbanization, investment and government and consumer spending is pushing the economies to post strong growth. Even though infrastructure investment has been a key driver of construction industry, the growth comes with challenges.



Current Trends & Drivers



The outlook of construction industry in the region is strong with visible infrastructure spending in India, Indonesia, China, Australia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.



Rolling out its 2016-2020 infrastructure plan, Thailand is set to benefit from the stability of the current government along with public and private sector. The country is likely to witness increase in its infrastructure spending over the medium term.



Myanmar is experiencing lack of skilled labour that performs large infrastructure work. However, it is opening its market to foreign investors. The industry is likely to witness robust growth over the forecast period.



Vietnam plans to increase urbanization from its current 27% to a 45.2% by 2020 with increased spending on infrastructure projects through foreign and private investment. The country is taking help from public-private partnerships to maintain its manufacturing hub status in the region.



Indonesia is likely to spend heavily in infrastructure till 2025. The spend matches the government spend of nearly 7% per year, and many infrastructure-related firms in the country are said to have received capital from the government. This trend comes with the Indonesian jurisdiction protecting local suppliers, especially because it comes under earthquake affected zone, and where local survival is important.



Malaysia's construction industry has been impacted due to corruption charges. However, long term growth story remains intact.



In Philippines, government initiatives offer potential opportunity for contractors in booming markets. The country has witnessed strong growth in recent years.



Japan's construction industry is witnessing a slow growth in the forecast period owing to the slow investment growth in infrastructure, institutional, and housing projects.



China's geographical proximity with ASEAN nations is also helping China strongly expand its overseas infrastructure financing with the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is likely to support ASEAN projects.



This step has come in after the momentum of China-ASEAN cooperation that includes ASEAN Master Plan for Connectivity (AMPC) and China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative.



Australia also is significantly increasing its infrastructure spending and witnessing strong growth in residential and commercial developments.



The continent also is offering potential opportunity for contractors in booming markets, while protecting its local suppliers.



According to the researchers, the Asian construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 4,622.3 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 1,030.7 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 5.3% during review period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on asian construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,000+ charts and 1,750+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 150 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in Asia. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Country

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

India

China

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

Myanmar

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Australia

Taiwan

Reason to Buy



In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of Asia building and infrastructure construction industry.



Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.



City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 150 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.



Key Topics Covered



Country Report 1 - China Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 2 - India Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 3 - Indonesia Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 4 - Singapore Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 5 - Japan Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 6 - South Korea Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 7 - Vietnam Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 8 - Philippines Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 9 - Thailand Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 10 - Malaysia Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 11 - Myanmar Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 12 - Taiwan Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 13 - Bangladesh Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 14 - Sri Lanka Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

Country Report 15 - Australia Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects



