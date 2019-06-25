The World Single Loop Controller Market 2019-2024: Fueled by Changing Energy Trends and Increasing Demand for Unconventional Energy Sources

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Loop Controller Market Type, Display Type (LCD, LED), Panel Cutout Size, Application (Oil & Gas Plants, Petrochemical Plants, Iron & Steel Plants, Power Plants, Chemical Plants), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single loop controller market was valued at USD 94.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 103.2 million by 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 1.4% from 2019 to 2024.

This study has been undertaken to understand the dynamics of the single loop controller market while estimating and forecasting this market size. It also helps identify major types and applications of the single loop controller market in addition to geographic areas that are expected to provide various growth opportunities for the market.

Changing energy trends and increasing demand for unconventional energy sources drive the growth of the single loop controller market. To generate electricity, alternative and renewable energy sources are gaining importance in the energy sector due to the growing energy demands and increasing stringency in environmental regulations meant for pollution-intensive industries.

The need for increased capacity in power generation is a direct result of the rapidly growing population and industrialization. Municipal expenditures have also been increased in response to rapid urbanization in developing countries and effective maintenance of industrial activities, which is boosting the demand for controllers.

The growth of the single loop temperature controller market is also fueled by the factors such as the ability of these controllers to improve process efficiency, minimize waste, and flexible communication options, as well as the introduction of hybrid temperature controllers as an alternative to a PLC device.

Major players in the single loop controller market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Yokogawa (Japan), OMRON (Japan), General Electric (US), Gefran (Italy), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Azbil Group (Japan), among others.

Product launches and developments were the key strategies adopted by players to increase their share in the single loop controller market from 2016 to 2018. Product launches and developments together accounted for a share of 33.4%, while partnerships, collaborations, agreements, contracts, and joint ventures collectively accounted for 33.3% share of the total number of growth strategies adopted by players in the single loop controller market during 2016-2018.

Mergers and acquisitions collectively accounted for a share of 11.1%, while and expansions accounted for a share of 22.2% of the total number of growth strategies adopted during 2016-2018.



