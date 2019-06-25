Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments:



Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Others

The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Flexlink AB (Sweden)

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (USA)

Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

Kardex AG (Switzerland)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Mecalux, S.A (Spain)

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)

SSI SCHAEFER (Germany)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Bastian Solutions (USA)

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Automated Material Handling Systems

Redefine Logistics

Outlook

AS/RS: The Larger Segment

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

Cloud Computing

Powering e-commerce

Retailers Turn to Integration of MHE with WMS and WES to Improve Efficiency

Predictive Analytics

Simplify Decision Making

Big Data

Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Rise in Use of Advanced Robotics in Material Handling Applications

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Goods-to-Robot Picking System

An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift

Automated Sortation Systems Facilitate in Reducing Labor Costs

Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Leverage Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market

Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services

Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Facilitate Optimum use of Labor & Storage Capacity

AS/RS Systems: Significant for Efficient Operations in Food & Beverage Industry

Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption

Automation in Forklifts Reduce Collisions & Enhance Operational Efficiency

Demand for Automated Forklifts Surges in Emerging Countries

AGVs & AGCs Improve Operational Flexibility of Automotive Production Facilities

Small & Mid-Sized Manufacturers Warm Up to Latest AGVs

Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology at a Significant Pace



3. LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS

Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skills Ups the Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Increased Emphasis on Workforce Safety Aids Adoption of Automated Equipment

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfillment Systems

Steady Rise in Demand & Production of Consumer Electronic Devices Pushes Demand for Automated Systems

Automated Material Handling Systems Find Favor in Automotive Industry

Strengthening Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Automated Material Handling Systems



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Material Handling

An Introduction

Types of Material Handling Equipment

Automated Material Handling

A Conceptual Definition

The Need for Automation in Material Handling

Advantages of Automated Material Handling Equipment

Drawbacks of Automated Material Handling Systems

Types of Automated Material Handling Systems

1. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Types of AGVs

Driver-Less Trains

Pallet Trucks

Unit Load Carriers

Vehicle Guidance Technology Used in AGVs

Imbedded Guide Wires

Paint Strips

Self-Guided (Laser Triangulation Navigation System)

Magnetic Tape Navigation Systems

Power Source Used in AGVs

2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

3. Conveyor and Sortation Systems

4. Robotic Systems

Major End-Use Markets

Aerospace

Automobile

Shipping Industry

Industrial Machinery

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Warehousing

Distribution Centers

Healthcare

e-commerce



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

FlexLink Introduces Smart, Twin-Track Conveyor for Heavy Loads

BEUMER Group to Launch New High-Capacity BG Sorter

Hnel Storage Systems Introduces New Automated Vertical Storage Controller

Dematic Introduces Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) Decline

Honeywell Introduces Palmat Pallet Conveyor

FlexLink Unveils Smart Twin Track Conveyor

Intelligrated Unveils USS Vertical Conveyor

Dematic Introduces Modular Sort System

Dematic Introduces RapidStore UL1400

Clearpath Robotics Develops OTTO Self-Driving Warehouse Robot



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dematic Sets up Robotics Center of Excellence Business Unit

Duravant Acquires QC Industries

Murata Machinery to Acquire AGVE AB

Duravant to Acquire Key Technology

Vanderlande to Invest in Smart Robotics Platform Technology

Material Handling Systems Buys Atronix Engineering and Advanced Production Systems

Pohlad Acquires PaR Systems

Honeywell Rebrands Intelligrated Business

BEUMER Group Awarded Contract for Automated Parcel Sorting System

THL Acquires Stake in Material Handling Systems

Toyota Industries Corporation Creates New Business Division

System Logistics Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Vertique Business

Toyota Industries acquires Vanderlande

Bastian Solutions Opens New Office in Pennsylvania

The KION Group Acquires Dematic

Honeywell Acquires Intelligrated

Konecranes to Acquire Terex's Material Handling & Port Solutions

Swisslog Completes Acquisition of Power Automation Systems

Horizon Systems Merges with Process Systems

Rockwell Automation Signs Agreement to Acquire MagneMotion

The KION Group Acquires Retrotech

Dematic Introduces New Distribution and Order Fulfillment Solutions

Dematic Takes Over NDC Automation

KION Group to Take Over Retrotech



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)

The United States (51)

Canada (2)

Japan (9)

Europe (63) France (4) Germany (22) The United Kingdom (9) Italy (5) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (20)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Africa (1)

