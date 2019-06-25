/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Agriculture Robots Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +19% by 2025 Top Companies Covered Like Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Agribotix LLC, DeLaval, GEA Group, Trimble Inc

Global Agriculture Robots Industry was valued at USD 4.7 Billion in the year 2017. Global Agriculture Robots Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to reach USD 20.42 Billion by the year 2025. The North American region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period due to growing adoption of Agriculture Robots. At a country level U.S China, Japan, and India holds the notable Industry share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to strongly growing and advancing agriculture sector.

SWOT Analysis of Agriculture Robots Industry:

Strength:

• Reduced Time and Manpower

• High adoption of Precision Farming

• Growing Population and increasing food consumption

Weakness:

• Strict government regulations and policies

• High cost due to complex machinery

Opportunities:

• High opportunities in the developing region

• Growing Indoor and Urban Farming

Threats:

• Lower acceptance of new agricultural model rate by farmers

• Low internet and mobile connectivity in a remote area

The segmentation is done on the basis of type, by application and by region. On the basis of types, the global Agriculture Robots Industry is sub-segmented as driverless tractor, milking robots, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), automated harvesting machine and others of which driverless tractor segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period and have high adoption rate due to its advanced technology which increases the productivity of land as well a crop

Major market players Agriculture Robots Industry are Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Agribotix LLC, DeLaval, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Harvest Automation Inc., DJI, Yamaha Motor Company, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, BouMatic Robotics BV and overview of 10 companies is provided in the report. Better global reach at an operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial Industry share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

