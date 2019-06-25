United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis: 5G Site in Downtown & 5G Site near U.S. Bank Stadium
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- 5G Site Maps
- Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
- Case Study 1: 5G Site in Downtown
- Case Study 2: 5G Site near U.S. Bank Stadium
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum
Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
5G eMBB Services Launched
5G Mobile Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS 5G MOBILE NETWORK
Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
Downtown West (Central Community)
Downtown East (Central Community)
Elliot Park (Central Community)
Loring Park (Central Community)
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2
TABLES
Table 1: Example 5G Site Dataset
Table 2: U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Spectrum Holdings
Table 3: Verizon 5G Mobile Network Vendors-Phase 2
Important Note: The United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN - Database (Non Stand Alone) product may ONLY be purchased in addition to the United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN report.
