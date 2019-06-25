Latest Research on Plant Growth Regulators Market is Estimated to Grow upto 3.49 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players are The DOW Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Tata Chemicals, Bayer Cropscience AG, and many more...

PUNE, India, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Plant Growth Regulators Industry was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in the year 2017. Global Plant Growth Regulators Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to reach USD 3.49 Billion by the year 2025. Europe region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period due to growing demand of Plant growth regulators and developing agriculture sector. At country level U.K in Europe and China, Australia & New Zealand in Asia-Pacific holds the notable Industry share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming.



/EIN News/ -- Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11485

SWOT Analysis of Plant Growth Regulators Industry:

Strength:

Advancing agricultural techniques





Growing textile industry





Increasing adoption of organic food

Weakness:

Strict government regulations and policies





Growing agro-chemical Industry

Opportunities:

High opportunities in the developing region





Growing need for eco-friendly techniques of farming

Threats:

Lack of awareness regarding benefits associated with plant growth regulators





High cost

The segmentation is done on the basis of Type, by Formulations, by Crop Type, and by Region. On the basis of Types, the global Plant Growth Regulators Industry is sub-segmented as Auxins, Cytokinins, Ethylene, Gibberellins and Others of which the cytokinins segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period and have high adoption rate mainly in North America.

Major market players in Plant Growth Regulators are The DOW Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Tata Chemicals, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Arysta Lifescience, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, BASF SE, Nufarm Ltd, Nippon Soda, Redox Industries Ltd., DuPont, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11485

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/yxqwz3y9

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.