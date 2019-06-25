Latest Research on Connected Agriculture Market is Estimated to Grow upto 6.11 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players are IBM, TeeJet Technologies, Microsoft Corp., Raven Industries Inc., AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Connected Agriculture Industry was valued at USD 1.9 Billion for the year 2018. Connected Agriculture Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to reach USD 6.11 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the major Industry share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. It is observed that the developing countries from an emerging Asia Pacific Industry are anticipated to grow at a strongly in the next 5 years.



Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11642

Connected agricultural marketing is contingent to swathe the services which are involved in improving an agricultural production from the farm to the customer. It is also the preparation, systematizing, directing and managing of agricultural production in such a way so as to meet the requirements of the farmer, manufacturer, and purchaser. Various consistent activities are occupied in doing this; for instance, transport, grading, growing and harvesting, distribution, planning production, packing and packaging, storage, and food processing, sale and advertising.

Major Players in Connected Agriculture Industry are IBM, TeeJet Technologies, Microsoft Corp., Raven Industries Inc., AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, AGCO Corp, Cisco, Hexagon AB, Oracle Corp., Iteris, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Orange Business Services, SMAG, Ag Leader Technology, Syspro Technologies, Decisive Farming, Gamaya, Vodafone Group PLC, and SatSure. Better geographical reach at an operational level with the growing usage of innovative technology for ingredient processing is the assisting Industry growth. Similarly, various growth strategies adopted by Tier 1 & 2 players such as merger and acquisition has provided comprehensive Industry opportunities for a various stakeholder in the value chain.

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11642

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/yygo4kl3

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.