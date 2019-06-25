As USPS Shipping Rates Skyrocket, ReadyShipper X™ Delivers Flat Rate Select™ for Priority Mail Savings up to 50%

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and PHOENIX, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Product based businesses that ship through the USPS were greeted on Monday with the second impactful rate increase in six months. On June 24th, USPS shipping rates surged by as much as 8%, in a planned rollout that broadly affected online retailers.

Unfortunately for these retailers, the habits of online shoppers have not changed. Shoppers still demand fast delivery and are overly sensitive to shipping costs. Flat Rate Select , available only through ReadyShipper X , is discount Priority Mail and a reprieve to the USPS rate hikes. It can save retailers as much as 50% on certain box sizes.

What happened:

In short, the USPS has changed the way it determines pricing on dimensional weight. The resulting rate increase will impact most types of Priority Mail being sent across all zones, with some packages increasing by 8% or more in cost.

A report by Ecommerce Bytes compares the rate increases to helps us better understand how the new dimensional USPS rates will work:

OLD: 16 x 14 x 12 = 2688 cubic inches, divided by 194 (old divisor) = 13.85 or 14 lbs. -- Package going to Zone 4 in Priority Mail would cost = $17.57

NEW: 16 x 14 x 12 = 2688 cubic inches, divided by 166 (new divisor) = 16.19 or 17 lbs. -- Package going to Zone 4 in Priority Mail would cost = $20.35

What e-tailers can do about it:

“Today’s e-retailers need to compete with the major marketplaces, and to do that they must know what their options are. Flat Rate Select™ delivers some of the best possible rates for Priority Mail, and two-day delivery is something that consumers have come to expect,” commented Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud. “These new Priority Mail Dimensional Rate increases can skyrocket the monthly cost of shipping by thousands for the average online retailer. But by using the savings they’ll get built-in to ReadyShipper X, e-tailers can actually decrease their shipping costs and come out ahead.”

Flat Rate Select is exclusive to ReadyShipper X , a robust shipping system available with the ReadyCloud Suite. ReadyShipper X is an easy-to-use, multicarrier shipping software solution. With Flat Rate Select built-in, any user can take advantage of instant cost-savings on USPS Priority Mail packages up to 20-pounds.

“While it may not be possible to roll back these new Priority Mail rate increases, you can still get the lowest prices by using Flat Rate Select when shipping with ReadyShipper X shipping software. To take advantage of savings that can average $2-$15 or more per shipment on certain box sizes, we offer a complimentary 14-day trial to help you get started,” Lazar added.

The discounts through Flat Rate Select are immediate; ReadyShipper X puts the savings on the screen for users to see and compare. With recent reports finding that 70% of shoppers want discount shipping at checkout, reliable and inexpensive shipping methods are critical to remain competitive.

About Flat Rate Select

Flat Rate Select is a discount USPS Priority Mail shipping option that’s built right into every license of ReadyShipper X shipping software, a premium plugin for the ReadyCloud Suite. Flat Rate Select delivers instant, often substantial discounts on Priority Mail packages up to 20 pounds. The average online retailer can save $1,000s per month.

About ReadyCloud CRM

#ReadyCloud CRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud CRM features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, customer-focused notes, invoice and tracking number, group calendar, tasks and team management, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, action alerts, and so much more! New features are being added every month.

ReadyCloud CRM can be further expanded with premium plugins like #ReadyShipper , a hybrid-cloud shipping software solution, and #ReadyReturns , an automated online product returns solution that adds “Prime-like” returns to the pages of virtually any website.







