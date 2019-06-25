New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Successfully Marketing Your Program

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce ADM115: Successfully Marketing Your Program to the online child care training course catalog.



Marketing is a vital business activity for all types of organizations that create and offer products or services of value for customers. A child care center provides valuable services, and how it is marketed can determine its success. In other words, owners and administrators can have a fantastic educational program, but without good marketing the program may suffer nonetheless.

In the child care industry, advertising plays a relatively minor role in most cases. A program’s reputation—what other people say about the child care center through word-of-mouth—is the most important marketing tool. How administrators and teachers present themselves, how vendors are treated, and the look and feel of the child care program all have the ability to influence personal opinion.

Before a marketing plan can be developed, building a foundation of knowledge about the company and the target market should be done by defining the following:

A mission statement

Target audience

Competition

Products and services

Marketing involves far more than inventing catchy slogans or designing eye-catching advertisements. As this course shows, marketing is really an ongoing process. From the time a family expresses interest in the program to the time they enroll and for as long as their children remain enrolled, marketing plays a role. Retaining customers requires a great deal of planning and constant maintenance. In the child care industry, successful marketing really comes down to successful relationship building. Like so many relationships, it starts with good first impressions, but the success is built over the long term by the countless little things you do every day, from the way you answer the phone to the way you address parent concerns.

This course is designed to introduce marketing basics that relate to early childhood programs. Students will learn to properly define the product offered by a child care center and develop effective marketing strategies targeted at specific communities and families. Students will also learn to develop effective enrollment and retention strategies to maximize marketing efforts.

“Marketing is an essential part of a child care center’s daily business operations. It often determines business success or failure,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “By implementing the strategies in this course, owners and administrators will have taken a big step toward ensuring their program’s success.”

ADM115: Successfully Marketing Your Program is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachment

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.