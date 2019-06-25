Statement by Managing Director Christine Lagarde at the Conclusion of her Visit to Malaysia

June 25, 2019

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the following statement today in Kuala Lumpur, at the conclusion of her visit to Malaysia:

“It was a pleasure to visit Malaysia, and I wish to thank Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, and Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus for our constructive dialogue. I also had the opportunity to meet with the members of the National Center for Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption (GIACC), as well as a broad cross-section of representatives from the Malaysian community, including women leaders, students and members of civil society.

“Malaysia’s economic development record over several decades has been impressive. The resilience of the economy has again been evident in the face of the recent external shocks, as Malaysia has managed to continue delivering robust growth thanks to a diversified production and export structure, low and stable inflation, and fiscal discipline.

“I also welcome the new administration’s focus on improving governance and anti-corruption institutions. I learned about the progress in governance reforms and discussed how the IMF can best engage going forward.

“The IMF is Malaysia’s partner and we look forward to continuing engagement through dialogue, policy advice, and technical assistance.”