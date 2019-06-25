Technaxx Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a Car and RV Alarm That Plugs Into a Cigarette Lighter Socket

The concept is applied in the newly released affordable remote-controlled car and RV alarm with charging function Technaxx TX-100

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technaxx , a German consumer electronics manufacturer known for offering affordable products such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,218,137 that covers the concept used in the recently released Technaxx TX-100 car alarm. TX-100 consists of a USB charger that includes a connector for plugging into a cigarette lighter socket of a motor vehicle. The USB charged provides one or more USB sockets and consists of an integrated alarm unit for protection against intruders in the motor vehicle. The alarm unit includes a motion sensor and an acoustic alarm signal generator. Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co own this newly allowed patent.Thousands of cars are stolen in the U.S. every day, and the most common way to enter the car’s interior is by intercepting the key signal. A duplicate key or the copied signal can open and start the vehicle without an alarm being triggered. Technaxx TX-100 car alarm adds another layer of security to any car or RV equipped with a cigarette lighter socket. Consumers can prevent intrusion by monitoring the vehicle’s interiors using TX-100’s PIR motion detector. By plugging the device into a cigarette lighter socket of a car or an RV, any movement inside the vehicle will be detected and, moreover, the 110db alarm siren will be set off. The new product is also a great security tool for RVs. The two minutes of continuous noise can easily be heard and is aimed to deter thieves. The alarm can be deactivated and activated via IR remote control that comes included with the product. The current status is displayed by LED.“Built to monitor the vehicle’s interiors and equipped with 450mAh battery, the car alarm automatically recharges every time the vehicle is operating and comes with six days standby time. The device not only converts the cigarette lighter socket into a security agent but also serves as a convenient charging station.,” said Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx. “The product comes with two USB ports giving consumers extra options to charge phones and tablets. The Technaxx TX-100 car alarm was specially developed for use in the USA.”Being an established brand in Europe, Technaxx is a newcomer to North America. The company recently entered the U.S. market and signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services. Under the terms of the new agreement, Ingram Micro now markets, sells and supports a significant percentage of Technaxx’s product portfolio in the U.S that includes the Technaxx TX-100 car alarm. The product is listed on multiple online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.To learn more about Technaxx’ latest offerings, visit http://www.technaxx.de/index.php About TechnaxxTechnaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, also known as Technaxx, is a German manufacturer of affordable consumer electronics products. The company focuses on everyday consumer goods such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories. Techhnaxx is proud to produce easy-to-use affordable products with an attractive design and high technological quality. The company’s latest line of offerings encompasses more than fifteen years of experience collaborating with carefully selected production facilities. Designed in Germany, company products are sold in tens of countries across the globe. The company was established back in 2003 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.