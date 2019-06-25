Cannabinoid Biosciences Inc Records $4.6 million in Pre-Launch Success in Crowdfunding Campaign

Cannabinoid Biosciences Inc , is pleased to announce its pre-launch success of raising over $4.6 million prior to formally launching its Reg A+ crowdfunding

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabinoid Biosciences Inc. (CBDZ), a California biotechnology startup that seeks to revolutionize and standardize the pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceutical CBD products across the CBD market in the United States of America and to some extent, globally, is pleased to announce its pre-launch success of raising over $4.6 million prior to formally launching the fundraising drive for its Regulation A+ crowdfunding campaign.Details of the fundraising demography showed that 178 of the investors are individuals investing between $1,000 to $5,000; 6 of the investors are equity investment funds and 12 are corporate entities.About Cannabinoid Biosciences Inc.Meta description: Cannabinoid Biosciences, Inc., (“CBDZ”) is a biopharmaceutical company with interests in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medical cannabis products.CBDZ’smission is to revolutionize and standardize the pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceutical CBD products across the CBD market in the United States of America and to some extent, globally.Industry AnalysisThe global cannabis industry has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent years. In 2018 alone, global cannabis sales hit $12.2 billion, with an expectation of over 30% growth for 2019. The use of medical cannabis has been given the green light in 33 states while 10 states have also legalized its recreational use. The Californian cannabis industry alone is expected to be worth $6.6 billion by 2020. By the same year, the total US-based market might have as well increased to $23 billion — from just the $3.4 billion valuation in 2015.However, there is a problem. For someone seeking a bargain, getting in on the ground floor of cannabis investment has become prohibitively expensive. This fact can be perfectly illustrated with the $1.8 billion deal whereby Altria, the Marlboro cigarette manufacturer, paid $250 per 1$ of Cronos’ revenue to acquire a 45% stake in the Canadian cannabis company which generated only $16 million in annual revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Also, the current average market capitalization to revenue of $131 per $1 for publicly traded cannabis businesses makes it almost impossible to find bargain deals in the cannabis investment space.However, then enters CBDZ.Company Overview Cannabinoid Biosciences, Inc., (“CBDZ”), is a biopharmaceutical company founded in May 2014. The company is interested in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs using different cannabis products —proprietary cannabinoid, cannabidiol, endocannabinoids, phytocannabinoids, and synthetic cannabinoid products. Its operating strategy is research and development and pipeline acquisition.Hence, the aim of the company, using this approach, is to develop quality plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutic products for specific medical conditions and diseases and to commercialise them through collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Notably, the strategy has already resulted in GW Pharmerceutical’s production of the first cannabis plant-derived medicine ever approved by the FDA, Epidiolex, a cannabidiol-based formulation for seizures associated with two forms of drug-resistant epilepsy syndromes.In addition to its biopharmaceutical research and development business segment, Cannabinoid Biosciences also offers investment-related and professional financial services specifically to other cannabis businesses and investors in California and other jurisdictions where cannabis is legal.Cannabinoid Biosciences, Inc. (“CBDZ”): Making CBD/Cannabis Investment More Accessible As a result of the currently high barriers, there is a need for the provision of bargain cannabis investment deals for ordinary investors. Cannabinoid Biosciences (“CBDZ”) is currently meeting that need. Driven by the belief that cannabis should be an open investment opportunity for all, the company has proposed a stock offering of 5,000,000 shares available to anyone, accredited or non-accredited investors — and even to those who do not have a stock brokerage account!At $10 per share, for as little as $100, you can become an owner of nine shares of the company, the minimum investment plan it offers, before it finally lists on an exchange. Hence, with the offering, you would be purchasing licensed cannabis businesses at less than $2 in market cap for every $1 of revenue generated, which is far below the industry average. As spelled out in its Reg A + filing, the company plans to use the expected $50 million crowdfunded funds to purchase 10 dispensaries with cultivation licenses in a multi-state rollup.



