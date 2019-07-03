Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Indiana To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Honest Advice About Compensation

We are offering to work with a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Indiana or nationwide to help figure out the specifics of how or where they were exposed to asbestos-This is vital information.” — Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, USA, July 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Indiana or nationwide to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for advice about how to receive the best possible financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The group is offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about the specifics of how and where they were exposed to asbestos.

The reason this is vitally important is because the how-or where a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and without this type of specific information a financial compensation claim for this rare cancer may not be worth that much as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Indiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are offering to work with a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Indiana or anywhere in the nation to help figure out the specifics of how or where they were exposed to asbestos-because as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303 this incredibly important information becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. Your service records will tell us what ship or submarine you served on-but the lawyers will need more specifics if you want to get properly compensated.

"At some point-early on in the process we would like to get Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste involved in the conversation because he will know the value of this type of information. Something else that would be very important is the name of a shipmate that may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because these amazing attorneys work very hard to ensure their clients receive the best possible financial compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, Bloomington or anywhere in Indiana. https://Indiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Pudue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana:

https://www.cancerresearch.purdue.edu/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship's engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships/submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



