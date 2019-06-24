The New Ireland Fund, Inc. files Semi-Annual Report

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed its Semi-Annual Report for the half year ended April 30, 2019 with the SEC on Form N-CSR. A full copy of the Semi-Annual Report is also available on the Fund Website at: www.newirelandfund.com. Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the report free of charge upon request. This may be done by writing to the Fund at investor.query@newirelandfund.com or :



The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

c/o KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd

One Boston Place

201 Washington Street, 36th Floor,

AIM#: 024-0344

Boston, MA 02108

The New Ireland Fund is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

/EIN News/ -- The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. (“KBIGI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. (based in Dublin, Ireland). KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management.

KBI Global Investors Ltd. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from KBI Global Investors Ltd. on request. KBIGI is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.