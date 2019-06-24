Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1.9 Million Infrastructure Grant for Louisiana Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Louisiana will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants include:

Bastrop/Morehouse Memorial- $58,500 to remove obstructions to support navigation aids; rebuild perimeter fencing

DeQuincy Industrial- $150,000 to rebuild perimeter fencing

Jena $103,500 to remove obstructions

Marksville Municipal $170,100 to update Airport Master Plan

Natchitoches Regional $100,000 to buy land for approaches

Port of South Louisiana- $869,843 to rehabilitate runway

Tallulah/Vicksburg- $112,500 to build taxiway, building

Winnsboro Municipal- $378,000 to rehabilitate taxiway, apron

A total of 357 grants in 46 states and the Pacific Islands will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports around the country. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



