Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1 Million Infrastructure Grant for North Dakota Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in North Dakota will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants include:

Ashley Municipal$67,500 for navigational aids, airport beacons, lighting

Garrison Municipal$300,000 for taxiway reconstruction, rehab of access road and taxiway

Gwinner-Roger Melroe$371,700 to build taxiway

Parshall-Hankins$301,071 to conduct Airport Master Plan Study

A total of 357 grants in 46 states and the Pacific Islands will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports around the country. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs.If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



