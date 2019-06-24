American Overseas Group Limited Announces Commutation of Portion of AGM Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX:AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AORE.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today announced that its operating subsidiary, American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”), entered into a Commutation, Reassumption and Release Agreement with Assured Guaranty Municipal Corporation (“AGM”), effective June 1, 2019, to commute a portion of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from AGM (the “AGM Commutation”). The aggregate statutory par value outstanding of the reinsurance portfolio being commuted was $1.065 billion as of May 31, 2019, bringing total statutory par value outstanding, down to $373 million as of the effective date of the Commutation, which includes all of our remaining par outstanding relating to Puerto Rico credits. The commutation had no material impact to AOG’s net GAAP income.



These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

