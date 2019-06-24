FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Steve Cianci as Senior Vice President, Railcar Sales and Marketing

New head of commercial activities brings extensive track record in business development, brand management and relationship building

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today announced that Steve Cianci will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Railcar Sales and Marketing effective June 24, 2019. Mr. Cianci will take over for Theodore Baun, who will leave the Company to pursue new business opportunities following a brief transition.



“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our team. He brings a wealth of experience and success in growing revenue in mature markets for a wide array of heavy industrial equipment. Steve will bring new ideas and approaches to our commercial activities which, when combined with the expertise of our existing team, will enable us to accelerate our commercial strategies. This is the same approach that has worked very well for us in other parts of our business, including operations,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “I would also like to thank Ted Baun for his service to the Company and his efforts to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.”

Mr. Cianci has over 20 years of leadership experience across various heavy equipment markets, successfully managing sales, business development and marketing functions. He joins the Company from Kalmar USA, Inc., a global industrial equipment conglomerate, where he served as Vice President, Sales & Marketing since 2016. Prior to joining Kalmar USA, Mr. Cianci served in multiple roles at UniCarriers Americas from 2007 to 2016, including as Vice President, Sales & Marketing from 2013 to 2016. His other work experience includes serving as Director, Sales & Marketing, for Zebra Technologies, Inc. from 1997 to 2007. Mr. Cianci holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Roosevelt University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Bentley University.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Roanoke, Virginia; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT Christopher J. Eppel

TELEPHONE (800) 458-2235

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.