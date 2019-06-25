NJ Calls to Action for Hotel Worker Safety, AVANTE Responds

Avante's Hotel Panic Button device provides accurate location in real-time. The devices utilizes a rechargeable battery that can last up to 48 hours in a single charge.

New Jersey becomes the first state to mandate a panic button for hotel housekeepers

PRINCETON JUNCTION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday June 12, 2019, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, signed a law that goes into effect in January requiring hotels with a minimum of 25 guest rooms and above to equip hotel staff with devices to enable safety measurements to those working alone.There have been many incidents reported where housekeepers have been sexually assaulted by guests and 53% of hotel housekeepers have endured some type of sexual harassment. NJ is ready to make a change in hotel safety. AVANTE 's hotel panic button will help hotel employees summon immediate assistance if danger is present. Although many cities such as Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., already implemented panic buttons, NJ is the first state to require panic buttons. Hyatt, Wyndham and other large hotel chains have already pledged to have this safety system for their employees implemented by 2020.The hotel panic button can ultimately be a lifeline to housekeepers working alone. Housekeepers often find themselves to be the only worker on a floor in large hotels. AVANTE Hotel Panic Button System has been proven to be effective and successful in many New York City hotels for more than 5 years. Once the housekeeper or maid presses the panic button, the security staff and management will be notified in real-time as in which floor and room the housekeeper in need of assistance is located. Security actions can be taken immediately upon request.AVANTE is ready to help New Jersey make a change in hotel safety so that people are able to work in a safe and positive environment without the fear of being assaulted.AVANTE International Technology, Inc. has over 20 years of innovations in providing system security and safety protection for facilities, assets and people. AVANTE has many patented real-time locating systems based on RFID and sensor technologies in protecting people, assets and facilities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.