Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group Hires Kayla M. Hintz as New Business Development Manager

/EIN News/ -- Troy, MI, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group hires Kayla M. Hintz as the new business development manager.



Ms. Hintz has more than eight years of real estate and association management industry experience, specializing in maintenance coordination, community operations, and customer relations. She has worked in a variety of capacities including senior multiple community manager, administrative coordinator, and community manager. As the new business development manager, Ms. Hintz will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.



“Kayla’s industry experience, ambition, and work ethic will drive her in this new position and propel the branch to the next level of client growth and retention,” stated Kirk Bliss, Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group president. “We are excited to see where her vision takes the branch and how her expertise expands our customer reach.”



Ms. Hintz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Project Management, from DeVry University in Chicago, IL.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.



