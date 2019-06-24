SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of BioScrip, Inc. with HC Group Holdings I, LLC is Fair to BIOS Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- To: All Persons or Entities who purchased BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: BIOS) stock prior to March 14, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between of BioScrip, HC Group Holdings II, Inc. (“Omega”), and HC Group Holdings I, LLC (“Omega Parent”). When BioScrip merges with Omega, the surviving company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of BioScrip with Omega Parent owning 79.5% of the issued and outstanding shares. Pursuant to this merger, all of the shares of Omega’s common stock will be cancelled and converted into the right of Omega Parent to receive 542,261,567 shares of BioScrip’s common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/bioscrip-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The BioScrip merger investigation concerns whether the Board of BioScrip breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with Omega undervalues BioScrip shares, thus unlawfully harming BioScrip shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



