Slicks Graphics now wrapping trailers throughout greater Philadelphia, PA

Slicks Graphics Wrapping a Trailer

Through a vigorous battle to scale our installation department, we are now extending our trailer wrap service to customers located in Philadelphia, PA.

Leading the vehicle graphics industry.” — Craig Sanford

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrapping Trailers is one of the best ways to generate thousands of daily impressions. Especially if your wrap travels nationally on highways at least five days a week. Here at Slicks Graphics, Inc., we specialize building high performance trailer wraps for commercial customers looking to brand their fleet of tractor trailers. From a simple, clean cut lettering kit, or a full coverage trailer wrap, we build more than 100 high quality trailer wraps each year and counting. Our products are made from leading products manufactured by 3M and Avery Dennison. These films when purchased at the higher performance level with OEM laminates, are equip with a 5 year vertical warranty, giving you peace of mind with adhesive coverage, ink fade coverage and even de-lamination coverage. When looking to wrap an entire fleet of 53’ tractor trailers, its very important to know what you are getting, so there are no surprises down the road. Since 2008, Slicks Graphics has led the vehicle wraps industry from building eye catching wrap designs, to printing high definition vehicle wraps on strong, durable vinyl wrap films, and even installing these films at the highest of standards as we are a 3M certified vehicle wrap shop. Our services tend nationwide with the help of our network of 3M certified installers we partner with around the country to help coordinate long distance installs.

Check us out online for more information on our great marketing products that can really help you grow your business.

Have a van you are looking to get wrapped or lettered? We also design very aggressive van wraps for customers looking to brand their delivery vans with eye catching lettering kits and even full van wraps completely transforming their companies image when their driver show up to Make a delivery and they simply can't be missed.

If you are looking to purchase trailer wraps in Philadelphia, or virtually anywhere across the United States, than give us a call today at 215-736-8000 for a free no obligation estimate or visit us on the web at https://www.slicksgraphics.com for more information.

We also manufacture high quality signs for customers looking for a new street sign, directional way finding sign or even a backlit store front sign.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.