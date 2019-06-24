Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $4.8 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Airports in Mississippi

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Mississippi will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Grant awards include:

Monroe County Airport in Aberdeen, MS, $52,000 grant funds will be used to update the airports apron.

Thigpen Field in Bay Springs, MS, $150,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway.

Belzoni Municipal Airport in Belzoni, MS, $150,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway and taxiway.

Booneville/Baldwyn Airport in Booneville, MS, $91,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway, apron, and taxiway.

Greenwood-Leflore Airport in Greenwood, MS, $250,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports apron.

Cleveland Municipal Airport in Cleveland, MS, $478,000 grant funds will be used to expand the airports apron.

Columbia-Marion County Airport in Columbia, MS, $600,000 grant funds will be used to reconstruct the airports taxiway.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Gulfport, MS, $320,000 grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Holly Springs-Marshall County Airport in Holly Springs, MS, $88,000 grant funds will be used to install miscellaneous NAVAIDS.

Magee Municipal Airport in Magee, MS, $1 million grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway.

New Albany-Union County Airport in New Albany, MS, $478,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway lighting.

Okolona Municipal-Richard Stovall Fieldin Okolona, MS, $83,000 grant funds will be used to improve airport drainage.

Trent Lott International Airport in Pascagoula, MS, $138,000 grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airports runway.

Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport in Poplarville, MS, $70,000 grant funds will be used to improve the airports access road and drainage.

Philadelphia Municipal Airport in Philadelphia, MS, $404,000 grant funds will be used to install perimeter fencing.

Tunica Municipal Airport in Tunica, MS, $170,000 grant funds will be used to acquire land for approaches.

Vicksburg Municipal Airport in Vicksburg, MS, $100,000 - grant funds will be used to expand the airports apron.

Yazoo County Airport in Yazoo City, MS, $150,000 grant funds will be used to construct an apron.

A total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



