The Canon Discovery Week: A journey of experiential activations, value deals, support, creativity and quality

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) a leader in imaging solutions, has launched the Canon Discovery Week in Nairobi this Monday. On this occasion a photo safari was organized in Nairobi by the very famous photographers Jonathan and Angela Scott. The Scotts shared their passion for Africa and revealed some of their secrets to capture in a photo the beauty of African landscapes and the animals that live here.

The Canon Discovery Week is dedicated to photographers, whether professional, amateur or casual. By putting human relations at the heart of its DNA, Canon embraces the opportunity to interact with Kenyan customers enjoying their imaging products. Consequently, the week will feature various activities for people to test the latest cameras, interact with Canon experts, and improve their creative and professional skills in photography and bring their stories to life with printing solutions.

Discover Passion

Canon's customer culture is based on the excellence of the Group's partners and on a very active innovation strategy in order to always provide industry leading image quality. This in turn empowers photographers, whether amateur or professional, to let their creativity express itself through recently launched products such as Canon EOS RP, The small, light and practical full frame mirrorless camera with an innovative full-frame mirrorless EOS R system; Canon EOS 250D the world's lightest DSLR camera with a moveable screen camera and Canon Zoemini pocket printer a lightweight, pocket size and portable photo printer featuring ZINK™ (zero ink) technology.

Canon Academy will offer three Masterclass Classes; the first, dedicated to taking pictures of landscapes and wildlife will be moderated by Jonathan and Angela Scott. The Master Classes will take place on June 24th (from 6pm to 8pm) at Nairobi National Museum and the second and third workshops on portrait technique will be held on June 26th (from 3pm to 6pm) and 29th (from 10 am to 1pm) at Kenyatta Avenue-Cameras Africa & Park Suites Snap Shot Kenya. Canon Academy gives participants the opportunity to receive expert advice to improve their overall photography technique.

Discover Support

Canon is committed to being ever closer to its customers and takes every opportunity to interact with them. Throughout this week, customers will have the opportunity, on June 25th, 27th and 28th to have their cameras checked and cleaned free of charge in one of the Anisuma, Cameras Africa and Snapshot stores respectively. This service-oriented activity is also an opportunity for exchanges with Canon experts. The sessions give Canon camera users access to tips and tricks as well as practical knowledge for getting the best out of their equipment.

Amine Djouahra, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager - B2C, Canon Central and North Africa, said: “For 30 years, with the history of EOS products, Canon has been able to develop its range of cameras by taking into account the comments of our customers, what they wanted and what they asked for. In fact, we are very proud of our recently launched new Canon products which are very innovative in their category: The Canon EOS 250D, the world’s lightest DSLR camera with a moveable screen; Canon EOS RP which is small, light and practical full frame mirrorless camera which offers full-frame optical potential; and Canon Zoemini, a lightweight, pocket size and portable photo printer. Throughout the week, various activities will be offered to test the Canon cameras in real conditions. This experience will give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in different experiences which offer an opportunity to grow their skillset significantly with guidance from the Canon team.”

Discover Creativity

The creative interaction between Canon's customers and its experts is built on a real common passion for photography. Canon invites Nairobians for a free photo session where they can get a portrait photograph print of themselves. Customers will leave with a professional A4 color photo printed on Canon’s high-yield PIXMA G Series refillable ink tank printers that deliver better value without compromising on quality. It will be an opportunity for customers to exchange on the techniques essential to capture their best side for beautiful portraits. The Meet the Expert portrait photography shoots will be hosted on June 25th, 27th and 28th (from to 2pm to 6pm) at Cameras Africa and Snapshot retail outlets.

Discover Value

Finally, it will also be possible, by going to the Junction Mall on 27th June, Jamia Mall and Mafrac shop on 28th & 29th June to enjoy Canon activations. Customers can interact with the Canon team for a hands-on session using Canon cameras and printing photos on the Canon G Series refillable ink tank printers. These intuitive printers give pleasantly surprising results offering better quality at an affordable price.

Amine Djouahra, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager - B2C, Canon Central and North Africa, concluded: “This week is a testament to our commitment to maintaining a close relationship with the users of our products. That's why we have put in place a number of events to facilitate interaction between our teams and our customers. We want to create as many meeting opportunities as possible that allow users to benefit from the advice of experts, share real feedback from the experience and for our Canon teams to pass on our customers' expectations to the R&D teams to always offer more innovative products. Canon Discovery Week is also an opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty and to offer them some of our flagship products at a lower price”

