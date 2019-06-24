TripleLift’s Eric Berry Named Winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 New York Awards in Marketing and Advertising Category

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has named TripleLift ( www.triplelift.com ) CEO and Co-Founder Eric Berry an Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2019 New York Award winner in the category of Marketing and Advertising. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as financial performance, innovation and commitment to their businesses and communities. Berry was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges and was recognized for his achievement at a special gala event on June 20, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis.

“Entrepreneur Of The Year has a respected legacy of recognizing trailblazing leaders who are disrupting industries and changing the world at large. It is a great honor to be recognized by this prestigious award,” said Eric Berry.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Founded in 2012, TripleLift is committed to integrating advertising seamlessly into content, creating a positive consumer experience. The company has been an industry leader in programmatic in-feed advertising, and over the past year, the company has launched new products to further support that mission including new in-content over-the-top (OTT) ad formats and predictive, scalable branded content . Between 2012 and 2017, the company had grown at least 3x each year, and in 2018, the company saw a 2x growth as it neared $100 million in revenue, earning it a position on the Crain’s New York 2018 Fast 50 list . As TripleLift continues to grow globally, earlier this year the company opened an office in Sydney, Australia to oversee its growing APAC business .

Now in its 33rd year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

To see the full list of 2019 New York regional winners, visit: https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/new-york/winners .

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In New York, sponsors also include Marsh & McLennan, Empire Valuation Consultants, Kirkland & Ellis, SolomonEdwardsGroup and DLA Piper.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention. Having set the standard for respectful advertising, the company leverages its dynamic templating and computer vision technologies to flawlessly deliver and scale in-feed native ads, branded content experiences and programmatic OTT brand integrations that match the look and feel of the content that is being consumed. TripleLift is reshaping the digital advertising landscape with consumer-centric advertising that drives results for advertisers and unlocks new revenue streams for digital media publishers, app developers and television networks. Headquartered in New York City, TripleLift has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY’s Growth Markets Network

EY’s worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we’ve helped many of the world’s most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com .

