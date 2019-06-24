SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Nanometrics Incorporated with Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is Fair to NANO Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Nanometrics Incorporated (“Nanometrics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: NANO) stock prior to June 24, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between of Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (“Rudolph”) (NYSE: RTEC). When Nanometrics and Rudolph merge, current Nanometrics stockholders will own approximately 50% and current Rudolph stockholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/nanometrics-incorporated

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Nanometrics merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Nanometrics breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with Rudolph undervalues Nanometrics shares, thus unlawfully harming Nanometrics shareholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



