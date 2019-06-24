Shareholder Alert: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited - PT

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shareholders concerning Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM:PT) and possible violations of federal securities laws.



In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), during which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, Pintec disclosed that it was unable to file its first Annual Report since going public on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2018 on a timely basis.

Of significance, since the time of Pintec’s October 2018 IPO of American Depository Shares, Pintec’s shares have declined approximately 75% in value.

