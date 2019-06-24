UNITA reaffirms congress for this year

Mbanza Kongo, ANGOLA, June 24 - The opposition UNITA leader Isaias Samakuva Friday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province, reaffirmed the party’s decision to hold the 13th Ordinary Congress this year, without revealing any date. ,

UNITA president underlined that the date for the event should be announced next week, after a meeting of its permanent committee, to be held in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, after a meeting with the Zaire provincial governor, Pedro Makita Júlia, Samakuva predicted that the 13th Ordinary Congress would bring new dynamics to the party organisation.

In December 2018, the Political Commission of UNITA announced the holding of 13th Ordinary Congress for the second half of 2019.

The leader of the largest opposition party in Angola had been in Mbanza Kongo for a 48-hour working visit, during which, he assessed the functioning of the party’s structures.

