Konica Minolta Healthcare and the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub Partner to Drive Innovation in Healthcare

WAYNE, N.J., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub recently formed a strategic partnership that aims to positively impact healthcare in the U.S. by addressing some of the significant problems affecting clinicians and patients. Emory Healthcare, one of the nation’s most comprehensive academic health systems, and Konica Minolta Healthcare, a leader in medical imaging systems, healthcare IT and precision medicine solutions, together will innovate care pathways through the adoption of new technologies and clinical workflows, as well as develop new solutions to advance personalized patient care with the goal of contributing to a patient-centered healthcare ecosystem.



This strategic partnership through the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub combines the sophisticated capabilities of Konica Minolta's healthcare technology, uniquely integrating medical imaging, informatics and genetics with the world-class academic research capabilities of Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center. It is focused on advancing consumer-driven healthcare solutions and the development of evidence-based, data-driven healthcare applications through a collaborative environment.

Initially Konica Minolta and the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub will focus on solutions that enhance diagnostic capabilities for clinicians and their patients in orthopedics and sports medicine, breast imaging and personalized medicine. Emory Healthcare will be the first clinical site to implement Konica Minolta‘s Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) for orthopedics. DDR is an enhanced X-ray technology that enables clinicians to observe the dynamic motion of anatomical structures over time, enhancing diagnostic capabilities. Exa® Mammo, a PACS designed specifically for breast imaging studies, will be implemented in the oncology department to provide rapid viewing of breast images, improving clinical workflow for the breast oncologists. The organizations will also explore new solutions and approaches in precision medicine and the further integration of genetics in care delivery with Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta company.

“Konica Minolta is excited to partner with Emory University and the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub to drive innovation and improve patient care, from primary imaging to precision medicine,” says David Widmann, president and CEO of Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Emory’s model of innovation is founded on the idea that industry and healthcare providers, together, can solve problems faster than either alone. Konica Minolta has a deep history of bringing innovation to healthcare and we have a shared vision that imaging and genetics, along with rapid access to an individual’s complete medical record, will enable clinicians to deliver healthcare in an enhanced manner that drives the future of personalized medicine.”



“We look forward to partnering with Konica Minolta Healthcare to explore ways to innovate the diagnosis and management of orthopedic and sports injuries, including pain management, that drive value to patients in ways that will help them live their healthiest lives," said Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president of business innovation for Emory Healthcare and chief medical/quality officer for Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital. “With Konica Minolta and the resource of the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub ecosystem, we will broaden the connection between digital imaging, genetics and drug discovery in the diagnosis and management of injuries and diseases.”

The Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub will hold the inaugural event of its #REALizingINNOVATION™ Series on July 10 featuring Konica Minolta Healthcare. The event will include Dr. Scott D. Boden and David Widmann, who will share insights and projects underway to advance the future of personalized medicine. A livestream of the event will be available via Twitter at @11teninnovation.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

/EIN News/ -- About the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub

Founded in 2018 and based in Atlanta, the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub is the Southeast’s premier healthcare innovation & commercialization program bringing together all the pieces of the healthcare innovation continuum to validate and accelerate ideas into reality. The Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub creates a user-friendly, efficient ecosystem combining world-class academic research and healthcare delivery assets of Emory Healthcare with the technology and commercialization assets of the world’s most influential healthcare and technology companies. Existing partners include Cerner, Konica Minolta, Novo Nordisk, Sharecare and Stryker. To learn more or join the Hub, please visit http://www.emoryhealthcare.org/innovationhub

About 11|TEN Innovation Partners

11|TEN oversees the direction and operation of the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub. Based in Atlanta and founded in 2017, 11|TEN Innovation Partners is driven by helping businesses in healthcare, wellness, food, and agriculture prepare for the future. Today, corporations want innovation, but their lack of time, organization complexity, internal bias, and risk-averse cultures make it difficult to innovate effectively and successfully. Thru 11|TEN’s Demand-Driven Innovation™ approach, they minimize innovation risk, by uncovering current and future problems, then build external ecosystems that bring partners together to develop, test and validate comprehensive, user-friendly solutions. Through this process or what they call 1+1=10 or 11|TEN, they can identify growth opportunities for businesses and provide accelerated pathways to future states. To learn more, please visit http://www.11ten.com

Konica Minolta Healthcare media contact:

Mary Beth Massat

Massat Media

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa

Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub media contact:

Ryan Bowling

650.245.7945

ryan@thrillcommunications.com



