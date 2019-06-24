JIM WILLIAMS NAMED PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION

/EIN News/ -- Paramus, NJ, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Water Works Association (AWWA) named Jim Williams, Regional Director of Wells for SUEZ North America, the next President of the AWWA. The announcement was made at a gavel passing ceremony at the association’s 138th Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE19) in Denver, CO on June 12.



Williams brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the water industry. He served as general manager for Peerless Midwest, an Indiana-based drilling and equipment contractor, which was acquired by SUEZ in 2016. Peerless Midwest, founded in 1973, has managed or installed over 2,000 wells, pumps, and water systems in Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio and is now expanding across the Great Plains.



“I am delighted to have the opportunity to help lead the largest scientific and educational water related organization in the world,” said Williams. “AWWA has a credentialed and skilled staff in place, but what is most impressive is the more than 5,000 volunteers that do much of the heavy lifting to further our vision of “A Better World Through Better Water.”



Williams served as the chair and director of the Indiana Section and has sat on AWWA’s Water Utility Council. He has received several water industry awards throughout his career, including the Kenneth J. Miller Founders’ Award, the Hoosier Water Award and the George Warren Fuller Award. He is also an active member of the Water Buffalos, who participate in motorcycle rides to raise money for non-profit organizations that provide safe drinking water, sanitation services and environmental stewardship to communities in need.



“These are turbulent times in the water sector and we’ll need to roll up our sleeves and get to work addressing the issues,” said Williams. “I look forward to the task and helping to make a difference.”

Attachment

Rich Henning SUEZ North America 201-767-9300 rich.henning@suez.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.