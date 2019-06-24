Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Outlook to 2024 - Growing Patient Population with Iodine Deficiency to Drive Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for thyroid gland disorders treatment is primarily driven by the increasing burden of the patient population with iodine deficiency. Added to that high alcohol and tobacco consumption is also leading to thyroid disorders in the developing regions which are driving factors for the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Hyperthyroidism is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth



Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces thyroxin in excess amount. As per the National Institute of Health, an estimated prevalence of the disease is around 1-1.3% and it increases up to 4-5% in the older women. Also, the disease more commonly occurs in smokers.



Since smoking is increasing among the general population across the globe, there is an increasing number of people that are falling prey to the disease. Also, the awareness about hyperthyroidism is increasing in developing countries such as India which is ultimately driving the growth of the market studied. Furthermore, the easy availability of the antithyroid medications for hyperthyroidism is fueling the market.



North America is Believed to Dominate the Market



In North America, it is estimated that about 35 million people suffer from at least one form of thyroid disease. Several companies have collaborated with ATA (America Thyroid Association), where ATA has supported several research grants with about USD 2.2 million. In addition, multinational companies have frequently involved in raising awareness in American society through campaigns. For instance, Merck launched It's not you. It's your thyroid campaign in 2017 and 2018.



The annual awareness campaign is in collaboration with Thyroid Federation International (TFI), as it is observed by companies that the thyroid disorders are still poorly understood and often go underdiagnosed. The increased health infrastructure and high government involvement in the management of thyroid diseases make North America a major revenue contributor for the treatment of thyroid gland disorders treatment.



Competitive Landscape



The market for Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment is moderately competitive and majorly consists of the global players. With the rising innovations in the therapeutics, it is believed that some small or mid-sized companies will be entering the market in the coming future.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Patient Population with Iodine Deficiency

4.2.2 Rising Government Initiatives for Thyroid Gland Screening and Treatment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Unfavourable Healthcare Reforms in Some Regions

4.3.2 Alternative Herbal and Acupuncture Therapies

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Disorder

5.1.1 Hypothyroidism

5.1.2 Hyperthyroidism

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Oral

5.2.2 Parenteral

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Drug Class

5.3.1 Thioamides

5.3.2 Ionic inhibitors

5.3.3 Hormone Release Inhibitors

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Wholesale Distribution

5.4.2 Retail Stores

5.4.3 Online Pharmacy

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbvie Inc.

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.4 Merck KGaA

6.1.5 Mylan N.V.

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6.1.9 Elexis Inc.

6.1.10 IBSA Pharma (IBSA Group)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5e8uej

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.