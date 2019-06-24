SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Caesars Entertainment Corporation (“Caesars” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: CZR) stock prior to June 24, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Caesars to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado”) (NASDAQGS: ERI). Under the terms of the deal, Eldorado will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Caesars for a total value of $12.75 per share, consisting of $8.40 per share in cash consideration and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each Caesars share of common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/caesars-entertainment-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Caesars merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Caesars breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Eldorado is underpaying for Caesars shares, thus unlawfully harming Caesars shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com







