ERPSI Wins $96,212,866 Recompete to Provide DevOps Support to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

Team Will Continue to Deliver Services to Strengthen Mission of Department of Homeland Security

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Information Technology (OIT), has awarded Enterprise Resource Planned System International, LLC (ERPSI) — a joint venture team between Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI) and ERP International, LLC (ERP) — the Outcome-Based Delivery and DevOps Services (ODOS) II contract.



Under the contract, ERPSI will provide DevOps teams skilled in utilizing DevOps and agile software development techniques, security integration, and cloud computing to deliver high quality business functionality and adapt to changing business needs. ERPSI will continue to bring a mix of mission and platform knowledge, technology and innovation to enhance USCIS’ critical mission to administer the nation’s lawful immigration system.

Awarded under ERPSI’s DHS EAGLE II vehicle, this hybrid Time and Materials and Firm Fixed Price contract includes a 3-month base with three 6-month options and one 12-month option for a total award amount of $96,212,866.00.

“We are honored to continue to leverage PSI’s DevSecOps capabilities to help USCIS provide faster, more efficient electronic immigration services that better serve the American people,” said CEO Terry Lin. “This award is a testament to PSI’s credibility and success in establishing an integrated team environment and providing leading edge knowledge and capabilities that deliver automated and enhanced IT systems with zero downtime.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

For more information, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Christina Colbert

ccolbert@plan-sys.com

Planned Systems International, Inc.

410.964.8000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.