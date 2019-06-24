U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Issues Statement on Title IX Anniversary

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released the following statement for tomorrow’s 47th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX:

“Title IX makes clear that no student shall, on the basis of sex, be subject to discrimination. This important law ensures that institutions that receive federal taxpayer funds will follow the law and grant equal access to all students, regardless of sex, in activities and programs inside and outside the classroom. We take the responsibility of protecting students seriously. The Department’s Office for Civil Rights vigorously enforces Title IX so that every student can pursue a quality education free from discrimination.”