Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market Size Worth Around US$ 1.4 Bn by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 8.4 % over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 1.4 billion by 2026.



Increasing prevalence and consciousness of neurological disorders are key considerations for development. The increasing use of EEG instruments has been characterized by a high prevalence of Alzheimer, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's illness and stroke. Almost 5.7 million Americans suffered from Alzheimer's in 2018, according to the Alzheimer's Association's information. In addition, more than half the population aged 65 years or older is estimated to suffer from dementia by 2050.

Moreover, the market is anticipated to increase awareness of neurological diseases and disorders in emerging areas. Moreover, increased public financing for R&D related to neuroscience contributes greatly to market development. In addition, the rapid development and increase in disposable income of health infrastructures in Asian nations is expected to promote demand for sophisticated EEG technologies and equipment.

In addition, the market will be driven by the implementation of sophisticated technological products like the portable system of electroencephalt. Increasing attention on neuroscience, cognitive psychology and study activities have resulted in enhanced demand for sophisticated technologies.

The EEG market in 2018 was resulted by North America and Europe and Asia Pacific. The increased incidence and access to insurance are significant contributors to regional development of multiple sleep and neurodegenerative disorders. In addition, a powerful distribution and sale network of major suppliers in this region and extremely advanced healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive development.

The use of these schemes for the diagnosis of neurological disorders has increased with favorable reimbursement policies in the US. Increasing the dominance of the national economy was the presence of public organisations like the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS) that financed R&D activities in brain disorder therapy.

In view of the well established healthcare scheme, Europe is anticipated to show constant development during the forecast era. The established European Platform for Multiple Sclerosis (EMSP) will provide a further boost to the industry in numerous non-profit organizations. According to EMSP, neurodegenerative illnesses affect roughly 9 million individuals in Europe. This agency promotes research and collection of information concerning multiple sclerosis and focuses on raising awareness about multiple sclerosis in Europe and other areas, thereby boosting development.

Key Findings

32-channel EEG systems were ascribed to solid technological advances in 32-channel UEG products in the largest sales generating segment in 2018.

Independent devices in 2018 were the biggest generating segment because these systems were increasingly applied in hospitals and diagnostic centres.

Due to the growing amount of neurological disorder patients, the hospital segment retained the biggest share of revenues based on end-use in 2018. Another significant driver of the growth segment is the rise of the geriatric population.

The biggest share of EEG systems in 2018 was kept in North America. The availability of brain surveillance insurance cover and a well-developed health infrastructure is expected to increase regional demand.

Key Players & Strategies

Some of the major players on the market include Electrical Geodesics, Inc.; Natus Medical, Inc.; Medtronic; Compumedics Ltd.; Noraxon US.A.; Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. NeuroWave Systems, Inc.; and Nihon Kohden America, Inc.

Companies like Medtronic; Electrical Geodesics, Inc.; and Cadwell Industries, Inc. have a wide product range and powerful regional presence in this field. Existence of a wide spectrum of products and the creation of fresh products is one of the main variables in the company's growth.

Major businesses undertake multiple organic and inorganic strategies for the unmet requirements of their clients, such as new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, fusions and regional expansion.

