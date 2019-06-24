Voice Biometrics Market to Witness a CAGR of 22.7% During 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Voice Biometrics Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Voice Biometrics Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 22.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Rapid advancements in technologies used for authentication and payment purposes have helped the biometrics industry in expanding its client base across the world. The need for technological software in the biometric technology has been apparent due to its sophisticated features that help in improving authentication and verification software. This is expected to create a significant demand for voice biometric software over the coming years.



On the basis of component, the voice biometric market covers software and services. The software segment overshadows the services segment and is showing possibilities of recording a higher growth in the coming years due to augmented adoption rates. The requirement for easy, faster, and convenient user authentication is projected to impact voice biometrics software. A growing number of online transactions and fraudulent activities and the demand for a multi-layered security approach within the financial services sector are expected to boost the overall market. The services segment is estimated to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Access Control & Authentication, Fraud Detection & Prevention, and Forensic Voice Analysis & Criminal Investigation. Based on Organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium Sized entertainment. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Active Voice biometrics and Passive Voice Biometrics. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Ecommerce, Telecom & IT, Government & Defense, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nuance Communications Inc., Verint Systems Inc., NICE Ltd., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., Voice Biometrics Group, AimBrain Solutions Limited, Phonexia, VoicePin.com, Uniphore Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and LumenVox LLC. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the publisher's Cardinal matrix, LexisNexis Risk Softwares is one of the forerunners in the Voice Biometrics market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Voice Biometrics Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Voice Biometrics Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Voice Biometrics Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Global Voice Biometrics Market, by Type

1.4.5 Global Voice Biometrics Market, by End User

1.4.6 Global Voice Biometrics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Expansions & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Voice Biometrics Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Voice Biometrics Software Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Voice Biometrics Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Voice Biometrics Market by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Voice Biometrics Access Control & Authentication Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Voice Biometrics Fraud Detection & Prevention Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Voice Biometrics Forensic Voice Analysis & Criminal Investigation Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Voice Biometrics Market by Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Voice Biometrics Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Voice Biometrics Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Voice Biometrics Market by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global Active Voice Biometrics Voice Biometrics Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Passive Voice Biometrics Voice Biometrics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Voice Biometrics Market by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Global BFSI Voice Biometrics Market by Region

8.1.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Voice Biometrics Market by Region

8.1.3 Global Retail & Ecommerce Voice Biometrics Market by Region

8.1.4 Global Telecom & IT Voice Biometrics Market by Region

8.1.5 Global Government & Defence Voice Biometrics Market by Region

8.1.6 Global Others Voice Biometrics Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Voice Biometrics Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Voice Biometrics Market

9.3 Europe Voice Biometrics Market

9.4 Asia Pacific Voice Biometrics Market

9.5 LAMEA Voice Biometrics Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Nuance Communications Inc.

10.2 Verint Systems Inc.

10.3 NICE Ltd.

10.4 LexisNexis Risk Softwares Inc. (RELX PLC)

10.5 Voice Biometrics Group

10.6 AimBrain Softwares Limited

10.7 Phonexia

10.8 VoicePin.com

10.9 Uniphore Software Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 LumenVox LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og7oks

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biometrics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.