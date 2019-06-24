Worldwide Conductive Inks Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Increased Investment for R&D in Nanomaterials Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Conductive Inks Market Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Conductive Inks Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4% Between 2019 and 2024



Increasing demand from emerging economies and the growing consumption of conductive inks from the electronic industry are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, the increasing requirement for high-end technologies acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), among others.

Conductive polymer inks segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market share during the forecast period



The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.



Photovoltaics is estimated to be the largest application of conductive inks



Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.



The APAC conductive inks market is the largest and fastest-growing markets



APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favourable government policies, and low labour cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Conductive Inks Market

4.2 APAC Conductive Inks Market, By Application and Country in 2018

4.3 Conductive Inks Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Efficiency & Miniaturization of Devices

5.2.1.2 New Applications in the Electronics Industry

5.2.1.2.1 Batteries

5.2.1.2.2 Fuel Cells

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High-End Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Cheaper Alternatives to Silver-Based Conductive Inks

5.2.3.2 Increased Investment for R&D in Nanomaterials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Silver-Based Conductive Inks

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Photovoltaics Industry



6 Conductive Inks Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silver-Based Conductive Inks

6.2.1 Silver Flakes

6.2.1.1 Rising Use of Silver Flakes in Photovoltaics Application to Drive Their Demand

6.2.2 Silver Nanowire

6.2.2.1 Rising Use of Silver Nanowire in Touchscreens, Photovoltaics, Bio-Sensors and PCB to Drive Their Demand

6.2.3 Silver Nanoparticles

6.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexible Electronics to Drive the Demand of Silver Nanoparticles

6.3 Copper-Based Conductive Inks

6.3.1 Copper Flakes

6.3.1.1 Increasing Demand of Copper Flakes in Screen Printing Applications to Drive the Demand in APAC

6.3.2 Copper Nanoparticles

6.3.2.1 Rising Demand of RFID Application in APAC to Drive the Demand of Copper Nanoparticles

6.3.3 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

6.3.3.1 Increasing Use of RFID in Smart Packaging to Drive Demand of Copper Oxide Nanoparticles in APAC

6.3.4 Silver-Coated Copper Nanoparticles

6.3.4.1 Reduced Oxidation of Copper Nanoparticles Due to Silver Coating is Driving the Use of Silver-Coated Copper Nanoparticles in Various Applications in APAC

6.4 Conductive Polymer Inks

6.4.1 Wide Scale Use in Flexible Displays, Touchscreens, and LCDs is Boosting the Market

6.5 Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Inks

6.5.1 Low Power Consumption Makes Carbon Nanotube Inks Suitable for Use in Sensors

6.6 Carbon/Graphene Inks

6.6.1 Printed Electronics Industry is Likely to Drive This Segment of the Conductive Inks Market

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Gold-Based Inks

6.7.2 Aluminum-Based Inks

6.7.3 Nickel-Based Inks



7 Conductive Inks Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photovoltaics (PV)

7.2.1 Photovoltaics Application is Driving the Silver Conductive Inks Market

7.3 Membrane Switches

7.3.1 Silver, Copper, and Dielectric Conductive Inks are Widely Used in Membrane Switches

7.4 Displays

7.4.1 Silver Nanowire Conductive Inks are Replacing Indium Tin Oxide in Flexible Displays

7.5 Automotive

7.5.1 Growing Focus on Lightweight Automobiles is Contributing to the Conductive Inks Market Growth in the Automotive Segment

7.6 Bio-Sensors

7.6.1 Growing Use of Sensors in Healthcare and Consumer Electronics Industries in Major Regions are Fueling the Market

7.7 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

7.7.1 Smart Packaging for Consumer Goods is Driving the Conductive Inks Market in the RFID Application

7.8 Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

7.8.1 APAC is Estimated to Drive the Market in the PCB Application

7.9 Thermal Heating

7.9.1 The Use of Conductive Inks is Increasing in Different Thermal Heating Applications

7.9.2 Others

7.10 Others



8 Conductive Inks Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Governmental Policies Supporting the Use of Conductive Inks in Applications Such as RFID, Wearable Electronics, 3D Printing, and Photovoltaics are Supporting the Market Growth

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Demand for Conductive Inks in Japan is Primarily Driven By Electronics Applications Such as Displays, Photovoltaics, and Antennae

8.2.3 South Korea

8.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Conductive Inks in the Printed Electronics Industry is Likely to Boost the Use of Conductive Inks

8.2.4 India

8.2.4.1 Growth of Various Industries Such as Electronics, Automotive, and Consumer Goods are Likely to Drive the Demand for Conductive Inks in the Country

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Large Number of PV Installations is Enabling the Growth of the Conductive Inks Market in Australia

8.2.6 Thailand

8.2.6.1 Significant Economic Development of Thailand is the Main Driving Factor for the Market in the Country

8.2.7 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Rising Awareness Among Consumers About Renewable and Clean Energy Sources is Driving the Demand for Conductive Inks in the Photovoltaics Application

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 The Conductive Inks Market in the UK is Expected to Grow Owing to High Demand From the RFID and Photovoltaics Segments

8.3.2.2 Diversified Economy and Improving Regulations Regarding the Solar Sector are Contributing to the Conductive Inks Market Growth

8.3.3 Spain

8.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Promote the Use of Renewable Energy are Driving the Market

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 A Considerable Demand for Conductive Inks is Generated From the Automotive Sector in Italy

8.3.5 Netherlands

8.3.5.1 Growing Solar Energy Industry and Increasing Use of Metal Nanoparticles are Boosting the Market

8.3.6 Denmark

8.3.6.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy is Driving the Use of Conductive Inks in Photovoltaics Application

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 Presence of Major Players is One of the Driving Factors for the Conductive Inks Market in the Country

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Use of Conductive Inks in the Photovoltaics Application is Expected to Drive the Market in Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 Use of New Technologies and Significant Foreign Investments are the Market Drivers in Mexico

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Egypt

8.5.1.1 Growth of Various Applications are Likely to Boost the Market in Egypt

8.5.2 Israel

8.5.2.1 With Abundant Hydrocarbon Reserves, Israel is A Key Conductive Inks Market

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3.1 The Demand for Conductive Inks in Saudi Arabia is Driven By Its Use in the Photovoltaics and RFID Applications

8.5.4 UAE

8.5.4.1 The RFID Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the UAE Conductive Inks Market

8.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.7 Brazil

8.7.1 Economic Recovery and Demand for Low-Cost Conductive Fillers are Expected to Drive the Market

8.8 Chile

8.8.1 The Abundance of Copper in the Country is Helping the Conductive Inks Market

8.9 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 New Product Development

9.2.2 Partnership & Agreement

9.2.3 Merger & Acquisition

9.2.4 Expansion

9.3 Market Share of Key Players

9.4 Competitive Benchmarking



10 Company Profiles

10.1 DowDuPont

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Author's View

10.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.3 Heraeus Holding GmbH

10.4 Johnson Matthey

10.5 Poly-Ink

10.6 Sun Chemical Corporation

10.7 Novacentrix

10.8 Creative Materials Inc.

10.9 Applied Ink Solutions

10.10 Vorbeck Materials

10.11 Additional Company Profiles

10.11.1 Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

10.11.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

10.11.3 Elephantech Inc.

10.11.4 Applied Nanotech

10.11.5 Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

10.11.6 Cartesian Co.

10.11.7 CIMA Nanotech Inc.

10.11.8 Colloidal Ink Co. Ltd.

10.11.9 Daicel Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

10.11.10 Inktec Corporation

10.11.11 Methode Electronics Inc.

10.11.12 Parker Chomerics



