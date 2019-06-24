Global Biomaterials Market Outlook 2019-2024 - $206+ Billion Opportunity Analysis Driven by Increasing Demand for Implantable Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomaterials Market by Type of Materials (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural) & By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurological disorders, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology) -Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 206.64 billion by 2024 from USD 105.18 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily attributed to increasing funds and grants by government bodies and universities for the development of novel biomaterials, increasing demand for implantable devices, growing demand for biomaterials in plastic surgery and wound healing applications, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness and research on regenerative medicine.



However, stringent clinical & regulatory processes and unfavourable healthcare reforms in the US, limitations of biomaterial-based products, and shortage of skilled surgeons are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



North America dominated the global biomaterials market in 2018, with a share of 45%. The US is the largest market in North America, followed by Canada. Factors such as rising biomaterials-based research, growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidences, and the growing number of cardiovascular diseases are contributing to the growth of the biomaterials market in the US. In Canada, market growth is mainly driven by increasing funding for biomaterials and increasing R&D activity.

The Asia Pacific biomaterials market, comprising India, China, Japan, and the RoAPAC, is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for players in the biomaterials market. It accounted for 17.1% of the global biomaterials market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. Japan's growing healthcare industry, increasing geriatric population, rising number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries in India, lucrative medical devices industry, and favourable tax policy in China are driving the growth of this biomaterials market.



Prominent players in the biomaterials market are Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Covestro AG (Germany), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), Coorstek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and Gelita AG (Germany).

