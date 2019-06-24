Enthusiast Gaming Partners With MSI, a World Leader in Gaming Hardware, to Be Prize Sponsor for EGLX Drop-In Tournaments

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) (OTCQB: EGHIF), (“Enthusiast” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded video game media and esports company in North America, is excited to announce that through its subsidiary, Enthusiast Gaming Live Inc. (“EGLive”) it has partnered with MSI to be a prize sponsor at Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo (“EGLX”) in October 2019. MSI is a world leading gaming brand, and one of the most trusted hardware providers in gaming and esports. Additional to being a prize sponsor, MSI will also bring an activation to the show floor during the three day expo.

Melanie Azagury, Manager, EGLX, commented, “As EGLX continues to grow, we continue to engage and partner with the leading brands in the industry. Our goal at EGLX is to provide the best in-person experience for our gaming communities, fans, and competitors, and the partnership with MSI enables us to include the most sought-after gaming hardware to our growing prize pools.”

EGLX will be hosting a number of smaller sub tournaments throughout the expo including popular games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends and Super Smash Brothers. These drop-in tournaments will allow the general attendees to compete with other players and the tournament champions will receive various cash and MSI prizes such as, MSI gaming chairs, personal computers, monitors and laptops. MSI will also be showcasing their latest products in their activation booth.

Marketing Manager, MSI, Julia Chen added, “EGLX is one of the best Canadian destinations for gamers and players to have the ultimate gaming experience and MSI is thrilled to be a part of it. We are excited to showcase our new products as well as a prize partner at EGLX 2019. Our portfolio could not align more with these communities of lifestyle gamers, It’s an excellent fit for us.”

Tickets to EGLX 2019 will be on sale this summer. More information can be found at eglx.ca . To learn more about sponsorship or exhibit space at EGLX 2019, reach out to sales@eglx.ca .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest vertically integrated video game company and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company’s organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com.

