Area One Farms Closes Farm Partnership Fund at $120 Million

Funds IV offers exposure to support expansion and growth of Canadian family farms

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Area One Farms, a specialty Canadian investment firm that builds equity partnerships with Canadian farmers, is pleased to announce the first close of Fund IV (The Fund) with commitments totalling $120 million.

Area One is also pleased to announce The Fund’s first two farm partnership allocations.

The Fund is focused on continuing Area One’s ongoing objective of forming meaningful partnerships with Canadian farmers to help them expand and grow – through land conversion work that emphasises sustainability.

The Area One model is based on true partnerships, dedicated to supporting profitable family farms across the country looking to expand while remaining financially stable.

“We believe that an operator should always do better working with Area One Farms than they could on their own,” says Area One Farms President and CEO Joelle Faulkner. “We’re excited to have met this target, and to continue to build strong partnerships with Canadian farmers.”

Area One offers institutional and accredited investors the opportunity to invest in equity partnerships with Canadian farmers and farmland. For farmers, partnering with Area One provides exposure to the firm’s vast network of farmers and their shared knowledge.

Area One is committed to helping farmers implement best practices and sustainable farming methods. Their investments have met and exceeded rigorous Environmental Social Governance, or ESG, standards.

About Area One Farms: Area One Farms bridges the gap between agriculture and equity – helping quality Canadian farmers expand their operations in a stable, committed partnership with investors. Area One is committed to building a network of farm partners that engage collectively to share and foster ideas and best practices.

Area One currently has farm partnerships in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. As each farm is unique, partnerships are designed as joint ventures to suit and support the financial and operational goals of each operation. Learn more about Area One Farms here: https://areaonefarms.ca/

Attachment

Adam Bernards Goldman Communications 2269713607 adam@goldman-communications.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.