Europe Beer Market to Garner $159.69 Billion by 2025 at 1.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in youth population, rise in number of on-premise distribution channels, and advent of organic alcoholic beverages are expected to propel the Europe beer market. The lager segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. The market across the U.K. held the largest share, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market in 2017

Portland, OR, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the Europe beer market accounted for $138.65 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $159.69 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018–2025.

Rise in youth population, significant penetration of on-premise distribution, increase in number of on-premise distribution channels have boosted the growth of the Europe beer market. However, the volatile raw materials prices and excessive taxation and excise duties hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of organic alcoholic beverages is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The Europe beer market is segmented on the basis of type, category, packaging, production, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. The lager segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market and is projected to continue its trend throughout the study period. However, the malt segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of production, the market is bifurcated into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. The macro-brewery segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the micro-brewery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, the market is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. The glass segment dominated the market, contributing more than two-thirds of the market.

Based on region, the market across the U.K. held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market, owing to rise in per capita alcohol consumption and wavering consumer preference. Moreover, the region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 2.0% through 2025.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, United Breweries Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Squatters Pub.

