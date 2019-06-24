Keboola Welcomes New Head of Advisory Board Paul Toldalagi

Paul Toldalagi Keboola

Keboola, the leading open-architecture data management platform, today announced the appointment of Paul Toldalagi as the Head of the Advisory Board.

Keboola offers an acceleration ramp for banks to incorporate advanced Data Science techniques in their client-facing business operations while increasing efficiency through selective automation.” — Paul Toldalagi, newly appointed Head of the Advisory Board

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Toldalagi is a proven leader with a strong financial background and extensive professional experience working as Global CIO at Morgan Stanley, Senior Group Executive at Zurich Financial Services, and as Executive Chair and Managing Partner at companies that he co-founded – BTA Investment Advisors and BTA-Partners.In his role, Paul will accelerate Keboola ’s evolution as the platform of choice to drive digital transformations in the financial industry, whether to achieve greater operational efficiency/lower cost (through process automation), or to optimize proprietary and white-labeled client service offerings, using ever smarter analytics and insightful intelligence about client preferences and behaviors.As Paul puts it: “Keboola was a logical choice of firm for me to advise, since it offers an acceleration ramp for banks to incorporate advanced Data Science techniques (e.g., Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, AI) in their client-facing business operations while increasing efficiency, particularly in mid- and back-office operations, through selective automation.”About PaulPaul finds the rapid digital transformation of many industries, especially the ultra-competitive capital markets and banking services, fascinating. Feeling passionate about the necessity to use technology wisely and ethically, he always has the best interest of customers and investors in mind, while enforcing an ever-growing set of regulatory compliance rules. The Keboola team met Paul when they started their collaboration with Microsoft. He particularly likes the fact that Keboola's platform is easily automated and cloud-centric, while non-disruptive to existing legacy IT systems and processes.About KeboolaEvery day, Keboola connects data, systems, and people to do their best work. Keboola is an open-architecture data management platform that streamlines and automates your data processes and systems, creates a scalable data structure that works best for you, and aligns business and IT in a secure environment so they can do meaningful work together. Hundreds of innovative companies — such as DXC technology, ROTI, and Home Credit — use Keboola to unlock their data-driven power. The company has offices in Chicago, Vancouver, London, and Prague. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit keboola.com.



