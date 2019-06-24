UBQU Redoubles HempLife Today™ Business Initiatives To Catalyze Accelerated Growth

DENVER, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is releasing a complete mid year review for 2019, and into 2020. This update includes all aspects of the Company, its progress, and outlook, so that shareholders have a better understanding of the Company targets and goals.

CEO James Ballas states, "This mid year review will help shareholders to better understand our plans for the remainder of 2019 as well as our plans for 2020 and beyond. We are in an ever changing landscape when it comes to our products and services but we remain consistent and resolute in our business plan and model, and we expect our growth to become exponential in the months and years ahead."



Name and Symbol Change: Although there have been delays since the announcement on December 14th 2018. The Company remains committed to its name and symbol change and will keep shareholders aware of any changes in this status.



New Website: The Companyis currently working on an outline for its newest version of the HempLife Today™ Website and expects to go live with it in early 2020. The new Website will feature new design, images, videos, and more, as well as more payment options, products, information, and of course a major component of the new site will be devoted to the growing Ambassador Program.



New CannazALL™ Products: The Company remains committed to announcing the addition of several new products to the CannazALL™ line of Hemp derived CBD products. These include; Skincare items, new Tincture formulas, new Vape items, and will also be reintroducing its popular Gummies product. The Company is also working on a line of sports and recovery gels and lotions that will launch the Company into this lucrative area. The Company will have more news about these products throughout 2019.



Search Engine Optimization: The Company continues to create new content to aid in Search Engine Optimization and this remains a relevant part of the overall marketing program for CammazALL™ products.



Ambassador Program: The Company remains committed to the growth of its popular Ambassador Program and is ready to move into Phase Two of this division by the Fall of this year. Preliminary testing has proven very positive and the Company is now in position to solidify this division and begin a marketing roll out within the next 90 days.



The Ambassador Program currently allows persons to become a HempLife Today™ Ambassador, get instant access to wholesale pricing, get 100 sales brochures, 500 business cards, and two bottles of 250mg CannazALL™ Peppermint Tincture as well as access to Phase Two of the program, all for just $195.



When Phase Two is completed Ambassadors will be able to push and track online sales and earn money on every sale. Ambassadors can also take delivery of product and offer it to customers directly.



The Company expects to create thousands of Ambassadors and believes this is the most effective marketing plan to distribute CannazALL™ products to thousands, or millions of people throughout the US and beyond.



Social Media: The Company has produced hundreds of unique videos and articles for its Social Media in the last several months. The Company will continue its Social Media awareness throughout 2019 and will be adding paid advertising to this platform once approved.



New Sales Funnels: The Company is currently developing several new “Front end” sales funnels for both its product sales and Ambassador Programs. These new front end sales funnels will include blogs, education, online content and pay-per-click, print media, radio, and possibly Direct Response TV in the years ahead.



Benevolence Program: The Company will be including a more comprehensive version of its Benevolence Program on the new HempLife Today™ Website.



With the Benevolence Program, once approved, eligible customers who are first responders and military will be able to get all CannazALL™ CBD products at a reduced rate. The Company believes this program will not only potentially help millions of people, but will also bring more positive media awareness to the Company and its CannazALL™ products.



CannazALL Pets™: Currently CannazALL Pets™ comes in three varieties; Bacon, Tuna, and unflavored. CannazALL Pets™ has been a brisk-selling product and the Company will be adding new sales platforms and awareness for this product in 2019.



Direct Mail: The Company will be increasing its Direct Mail campaigns starting in Fall of 2019. Direct Mail campaigns will go out several times per month to designated customers, and the Company will also be expanding Direct Mail to qualified consumer lists.



Video and Awareness: The Company will continue to produce relevant content videos that are meant to engage and educate the general public about the health benefits of CBD.



Customer Support: The Company will be adding additional Customer Support representatives and will be updating its call center service lines. The Company has also hired exclusive support representatives for its Wholesale/Ambassador Program.



Product Production and delivery: The Company is currently getting in position to have a stronger surplus of its popular CannazALL™ products and is committed to an across the board turnaround time of 24-72 hours on all product orders, including Ambassador orders.



Trademark Protection: The Company is working to secure its Trademark protection for all of its pertinent trademarks and will continue to keep shareholders aware of all progress.



Investor Relations: The Company continue to offer investor relations services to shareholders



Summary: As previously stated in news, the Company has a solid five-year plan for success. The Company seeks to be the most unique leader in its industry, and to bring its growing line of popular CannazALL™ Hemp derived CBD products to millions of new customers. The Company continues to follow legal specialists in the industry, and it’s own legal team, in order to stay compliant and offer its products on the widest scale possible moving forward.



CEO James Ballas adds, “The Company is poised for excellent growth as we come out of a slow period the last few months. This was due to many factors in the industry and the need for the Company to improve and expand on internal structures that are required for growth. As we move through 2019 and into 2020, the Company will keep shareholders aware of all pertinent aspects, targets and goals, and continue to build out all areas of our infrastructure, products, marketing, support, and more.”



Look for more updates focused on specific initiatives coming soon.



About Ubiquitech Software Corp



Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.



About HempLife Today™



HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com



Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftware.com





