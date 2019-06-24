CLASS ACTION UPDATE for INVVY, MBNKF, XENT and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



/EIN News/ -- Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Indivior PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 - May 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Metro Bank PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the PRA and FCA; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Metro Bank PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/intersect-ent-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Intersect ENT, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Intersect ENT, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Class Period: April 12, 2018 - May 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zuora-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Zuora, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Zuora, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



