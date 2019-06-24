New York Daily News celebrates 100 years

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Daily News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The organization is marking the occasion by publishing one million copies of a special commemorative section and holding events around the city.

/EIN News/ -- The commemorative section, provided to subscribers on Sunday June 23rd, will also be inserted into editions of the Daily News throughout the week and available for purchase at newsstands. The 120-page print and digital edition includes the history of the paper, renowned Daily News photos by decade, contributions from several legendary News columnists and a look at a century of news stories. Newsies in traditional outfits will be distributing the section during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour at Grand Central Station, Penn Station, Port Authority, Union Square and Staten Island Ferry.



“This is a celebration of our past, even as we are very focused on the future,” said Terry Jimenez, CFO, Tribune Publishing. “The New York Daily News has been a critical part of the New York fabric, and our audience reach across print and digital products allows us to continue to help shape the story of consumers and advertisers.”



The New York Yankees will also honor the occasion with a NY Daily News 100th Anniversary Commemorative Yankees Poster Day for their June 26 home game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The poster, presented by the New York Daily News, will be available for the first 40,000 fans to enter Yankee Stadium.



“In the Daily News’ inaugural edition, founder Joseph Medill Patterson stressed the paramount importance of ‘fearless and independent’ local journalism,” said Robert York, Editor-in-Chief, New York Daily News. “Much has evolved and advanced in the past century, but today’s News continues to live by those principles.”



The historical review can be found at nydailynews.com/100. Readers can visit nydailynews.com to check on the latest coverage from the New York Daily News as well as the latest digital-only and home delivery subscription offers.



About New York Daily News

One of New York’s most iconic media brands, the New York Daily News has been serving the city of New York and its surrounding communities since 1919. The Daily News delivers up-to-the-minute local and national reporting, rich photography and compelling video through its print, digital and mobile editions. Over its history, the Daily News has won 10 Pulitzer Prizes, including the 2017 Pulitzer for public service.



About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing Company operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company also operates Tribune Content Agency (TCA) and the Daily Meal and is majority owner of BestReviews.

