Star Bulk Carriers Corp. President Exclusive Video Interview on Star Bulk and the Dry Bulk Sector

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLB) sits down with Mr. Randy Giveans, Head of Maritime Research at Jefferies for an exclusive interview.

TOPICS COVERED DURING THE DISCUSSION:

Star Bulk’s fleet composition and fleet expansion strategy

IMO 2020 and Star Bulk’s scrubber installation strategy / program

Debt financing, share repurchases and investment considerations

Fleet deployment strategy

An overview of the dry bulk sector and the shipping markets landscape

TO ACCESS THE VIDEO INTERVIEW PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW

https://podcasts.capitallink.com/series/Shipping-Master-Series/9BAhiT1kiX



ABOUT STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol “SBLK”. On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 109 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 12.45 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 10 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Where we refer to information on a “fully delivered basis,” we are referring to such information after giving effect to the delivery of two newbuilding vessels.

For more information please visit: www.starbulk.com/

ORGANIZER -- CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based Advisory and Investor Relations firm with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes fourteen conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Capital Link is compensated for providing Investor Relations and Media services to several listed companies, including Star Bulk Carriers. The webinars, podcasts and interviews are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com , www.capitallinkwebinars.com , www.capitallinkpodcasts.com

/EIN News/ -- FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON STAR BULK PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Nicolas Bornozis

President, Capital Link

Tel. +1 212 661 7566

Email: starbulk@capitallink.com



